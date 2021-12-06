Pride On The Shore Music Festival Coming To PittsburghA new music festival is coming to Pittsburgh this summer.

KDKA News Update PM: December 6, 2021KDKA News Update PM: December 6, 2021

The Frick Pittsburgh's WinterfestLearn more about the exciting event this year in Pittsburgh!

Man Gets Up To 20 Years In Father's MurderA man will spend up to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to killing his father in Harmar Township last year.

Former Congresswoman Melissa Hart Launching Bid To Become Pennsylvania's First Female GovernorFormer U.S. Rep. Melissa Hart, a McCandless Republican, is running for governor of Pennsylvania next year; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

Man Shot In Head Inside Wilkinsburg ApartmentA man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head inside an apartment in Wilkinsburg; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Police Report Uptick In Thefts From VehiclesPolice across the area are reminding residents to lock their cars after seeing an uptick in thefts from vehicles, including several stolen guns; KDKA's Jessica Guay reports.

Remembering Bob Dole: Former County Official Worked For Dole's Senate Campaign In KansasKDKA's Jon Delano talks to Larry Dunn about Bob Dole's legacy.

Pittsburgh Hospitals Have Been 'Running Near Capacity For Weeks,' Doctors SaySome hospitals around western Pennsylvania are going through another COVID surge. Doctors tell KDKA’s Amy Wadas it’s the second highest peak of the pandemic.

Former Indiana Area School District Teacher Sentenced To Prison For Sexually Assaulting BoyA former Indiana Area School District teacher will go to prison for abusing a boy.

Fiery 4-Vehicle Crash Shuts Down Route 28 SouthboundA fiery four-vehicle crash shut down part of Route 28 southbound Monday morning.

2 Tigers At Pittsburgh Zoo Test Positive For COVID-19Two tigers at the Pittsburgh Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19.

Pitt Panthers QB Kenny Pickett Named Heisman Trophy FinalistKenny Pickett will be heading to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist after setting the Pitt Panther passing record and the ACC single season TD record.

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (12/6)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery's forecast!

Crews Respond To House Fire In Troy HillKDKA's Shelley Bortz has the latest on the fire.

$6.6M Awarded To Redeveloping Tree Of Life SynagogueThe state of Pennsylvania has awarded $6.6 million for the redevelopment of Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue.

Dogs Found Shot To Death In Westmoreland CountyA pet owner's worst night just came true in Westmoreland County.

Fan Cave: Greg LeaperThey say a picture is worth a thousand words, so how many words are Greg Leaper's Steelers fan cave? The 412 fanatic in Iowa sits down with Daisy Jade and shows us around!

Around The Table: Omicron's Impact On Stock MarketStacy Smith and local economy analysts discuss how the Omicron COVID-19 variant could impact the stock market.

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (12/6)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!

Certain Meats Recalled Over Listeria ConcernsAlexander & Hornung is recalling more than 240,000 pounds of ham and pepperoni products because of possible listeria contamination.

Crash Shuts Down Part Of Route 28A crash has shutdown part of Route 28 near the Highland Park Bridge.

Gov. Wolf To Announce Investment In Tree Of Life RenovationsGov. Tom Wolf will announce an investment of state funds into the renovations at the Tree of Life Synagogue site in Squirrel Hill.

Pittsburgh Public Schools Holding Public Hearing To Discuss BudgetPittsburgh Public Schools leaders will hold a public hearing today to discuss the proposed budget for 2022.

