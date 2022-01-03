15% Of Flights Canceled At Pittsburgh International Airport, Stranding Holiday TravelersThousands of people who traveled home for the holidays are now trying to get back to Pittsburgh, but flight delays and cancellations are making it difficult; KDKA's Kristine Sorensen reports.

42 minutes ago

Winter Appliances Can Come With Big Bills If You Don't Know What To Look ForA local business owner shares tips on what to look out for.

43 minutes ago

Ed Gainey Sworn In As Pittsburgh's 1st Black MayorEd Gainey made history when he was sworn in as Pittsburgh's first Black mayor Monday; KDKA's Jessica Guay reports.

46 minutes ago

Pennsylvania's Elections In 2022 Most Significant In 3 GenerationsFor Pennsylvanians, this is the year we elect a new governor, a new senator, and many other officials.

1 hour ago

Pittsburgh Health Systems Seeing 'Continuous Increase' In COVID-19 HospitalizationsThe holiday festivities may have come to an end, but local doctors say the COVID-19 pandemic is still here; KDKA's Briana Smith reports.

1 hour ago

How Will Mayor Ed Gainey Lead Pittsburgh?For Ed Gainey, Pittsburgh is a tale of two cities: the one that has risen from industrial decline to becoming a high tech Mecca and the other which hasn’t found a place for minorities and low-income residents. On Monday, he vowed to lead both; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

1 hour ago

Some Parents Apprehensive About Sending Kids Back To School After Holiday BreakThe FDA issued emergency authorization for boosters teens 12 to 15 years old Monday.

2 hours ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (1/3)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

2 hours ago

Woman Shot, Killed In Apparent Rostraver Township Road Rage IncidentA man is accused of shooting a woman to death in an apparent road rage incident on his way to a bar on New Year's Eve; KDKA's Shelley Bortz reports.

2 hours ago

Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers Fans Eye One Last Stand At Heinz FieldBen Roethlisberger has been flirting with the idea of retirement for years.

2 hours ago

How Do Monoclonal Antibody COVID-19 Programs Work?The surge is here, and more positive test results are bringing an increased demand for treatment.

3 hours ago

Around The Table: New Year FinancesLocal economic experts share ways you can stay on top of your finances coming into the new year

3 hours ago

Death Of Jim Rogers, Man Tased By Pittsburgh Police, Ruled Accident By Medical ExaminerThe death of Jim Rogers, a man tased by Pittsburgh police, has been ruled an accident by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

3 hours ago

Port Authority: Omicron Variant Causing Driver Shortage And DelaysThe Port Authority said riders are seeing delays after more than two dozen employees tested positive for COVID-19 and one died in just three days.

4 hours ago

Allegheny Health Network Reinstates Temporary COVID-19 Restrictions For VisitorsAllegheny Health Network is reinstating temporary restrictions on patient visitation due to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

4 hours ago

COVID-19 Shifts 12 Pittsburgh Public Schools To Remote Learning On MondaySeveral school districts went back to class on Monday, but it didn’t mean they were in the building. For Pittsburgh Public, a dozen schools were forced to learn remotely because of staffing shortages due to COVID cases and quarantines; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

4 hours ago

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Something Good: Nativity Scene Go Hilariously WrongA little girl playing a sheep in a Nativity scene during the Christmas holiday turned baaaaaaa-d!

6 hours ago

The List: New Year's ResolutionsHow are your New Year's resolutions holding up?

6 hours ago

Money Monday: Investing In An I BondWe're chatting with Jayme Meredith, the senior VP at Hefren-Tillotson, about something called an "I Bond."

6 hours ago

Toy And Winter Gear Collection For Refugee FamiliesRepresentatives from Jewish Family and Community Services is collecting donations of toys and winter gear for less fortunate and refugee families in the Pittsburgh area.

7 hours ago

Ed Gainey Sworn In As MayorPittsburgh's 61st Mayor Sworn In

7 hours ago

Fans Ready To Cheer On Big Ben TonightPTL's Daisy Jade is talking with some diehard Steelers' fans on the North Shore as the city prepares for what could be Ben Roethlisberger's last home game tonight.

7 hours ago