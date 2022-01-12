Pittsburgh-Area Dentist Accused Of Killing Wife On African Safari TripA Pittsburgh-area dentist is accused of killing his wife in Africa to claim millions in insurance money.

14 minutes ago

Which Masks Are Best For Protecting Against COVID-19?As the Omicron variant continues to spread, there is a push for stronger masks by some health experts. Some feel cloth masks don’t cut it anymore; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

25 minutes ago

Around The Table: Eyes Turn To The 2022 Midterm ElectionsIn 2022, Pa. residents will elect a new governor and a new senator. Stacy Smith and his panel of political experts break down the field of candidates, as well as who makes the final decision on a new congressional map.

53 minutes ago

'Flurona' Cases In Pittsburgh AreaDoctors in the Pittsburgh area say they are seeing a small percentage of people testing positive for the flu and COVID-19.

1 hour ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (1/12)Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Ron Smiley!

5 hours ago

Missing 14-Year-Old Zaria Britton FoundA man is facing charges in the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl Greene County girl who was reported as a runaway.

5 hours ago

Gov. Tom Wolf: Vaccines, Not Shutdowns, Strategy For Fighting COVID-19Gov. Tom Wolf said his administration's strategy for fighting the COVID-19 surge is vaccinations and not shutdowns.

5 hours ago

Freeport Area High School Goes Remote; Half Student Population In QuarantineFreeport Area High School is going remote through the end of the week because more than half the school population is in quarantine.

6 hours ago

Speedy Recovery, David!Speedy Recovery, David!

6 hours ago

Coming Up On PTL!Coming Up On PTL! (1/12)

7 hours ago

Something Good: Floppy The One-Winged PenguinFloppy is believed to be the only penguin at a zoo or aquarium in the United States with an amputated wing, the zoo said.

7 hours ago

'Caroline's Infusion Day' Aims To Help Other FamiliesLocal mom, author and TV personality Kelly Brennan is talking about her new book, 'Caroline's Infusion Day,' which focuses on her daughter's medical struggles and triumphs.

7 hours ago

'That Golden Girls Show' Returns To Pittsburgh For Farewell TourWe're talking with the cast of "That Golden Girls Show," which is returning to Pittsburgh on its farewell tour.

7 hours ago

Cooking With Rania: Wild Harvest Crispy Lemon Herb Fish RecipeRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is making Wild Harvest Crispy Lemon Herb Fish recipe courtesy of Shop 'N Save!

8 hours ago

Dr. Marlene Boas: Resetting RelationshipCertified life coach Dr. Marlene Boas has some tips for resetting the relationships in our lives.

8 hours ago

Pittsburgh Restaurant Week: Fujiya RamenPTL's Daisy Jade visits Fujiya Ramen, a unique eatery on the Pittsburgh Restaurant Week list!

8 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 12, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

8 hours ago

Avoiding Road Rage (Pt. 2)Many find themselves dealing with aggressive drivers, honking horns, tailgating, and so much more, but what can you do to make sure these incidents don't turn violent or escalate? KDKA's John Shumway spoke with Trooper Limani about just that.

11 hours ago

Avoiding Road Rage (Pt. 1)Road rage is nothing new but what is new is an increase in road rage incidents turning violent. KDKA's John Shumway spoke with Pa. State Police Trooper Steve Limani about how to keep these incidents from happening and turning tragic.

11 hours ago

Carrick High School Operating On Modified LockdownAfter a gun was found on campus on Tuesday, Carrick High School will be on a modified lockdown on Wednesday as an extra precaution. KDKA's Briana Smith has the latest.

12 hours ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (1/12)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s forecast!

13 hours ago

Firefighter Rescue Person From Rowhome RoofPittsburgh Firefighters acted quickly, rescuing a person from the roof of a rowhome in the Hill District as it went up in flames.

13 hours ago

Local Dentist Charged With Mail Fraud, Accused Of Killing Wife On African SafariInvestigators accuse Lawrence Rudolph of murdering his wife while on a safari to collect on life insurance policies, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

13 hours ago

Gov. Jim Justice Tests Positive For COVID-19The Republican governor's office says Justice had a sudden onset of symptoms, then was administered a PCR test that was positive for the coronavirus.

13 hours ago