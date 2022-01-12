In 2022, Pa. residents will elect a new governor and a new senator. Stacy Smith and his panel of political experts break down the field of candidates, as well as who makes the final decision on a new congressional map.
Around The Table: Eyes Turn To The 2022 Midterm Elections
Sponsored By
Categories: KDKATV
Latest Videos
Pittsburgh-Area Dentist Accused Of Killing Wife On African Safari TripA Pittsburgh-area dentist is accused of killing his wife in Africa to claim millions in insurance money.
Which Masks Are Best For Protecting Against COVID-19?As the Omicron variant continues to spread, there is a push for stronger masks by some health experts. Some feel cloth masks don’t cut it anymore; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
Around The Table: Eyes Turn To The 2022 Midterm ElectionsIn 2022, Pa. residents will elect a new governor and a new senator. Stacy Smith and his panel of political experts break down the field of candidates, as well as who makes the final decision on a new congressional map.
'Flurona' Cases In Pittsburgh AreaDoctors in the Pittsburgh area say they are seeing a small percentage of people testing positive for the flu and COVID-19.
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (1/12)Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Ron Smiley!
Missing 14-Year-Old Zaria Britton FoundA man is facing charges in the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl Greene County girl who was reported as a runaway.
Gov. Tom Wolf: Vaccines, Not Shutdowns, Strategy For Fighting COVID-19Gov. Tom Wolf said his administration's strategy for fighting the COVID-19 surge is vaccinations and not shutdowns.
Freeport Area High School Goes Remote; Half Student Population In QuarantineFreeport Area High School is going remote through the end of the week because more than half the school population is in quarantine.
Speedy Recovery, David!Speedy Recovery, David!
Coming Up On PTL!Coming Up On PTL! (1/12)
Something Good: Floppy The One-Winged PenguinFloppy is believed to be the only penguin at a zoo or aquarium in the United States with an amputated wing, the zoo said.
'Caroline's Infusion Day' Aims To Help Other FamiliesLocal mom, author and TV personality Kelly Brennan is talking about her new book, 'Caroline's Infusion Day,' which focuses on her daughter's medical struggles and triumphs.
'That Golden Girls Show' Returns To Pittsburgh For Farewell TourWe're talking with the cast of "That Golden Girls Show," which is returning to Pittsburgh on its farewell tour.
Cooking With Rania: Wild Harvest Crispy Lemon Herb Fish RecipeRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is making Wild Harvest Crispy Lemon Herb Fish recipe courtesy of Shop 'N Save!
Dr. Marlene Boas: Resetting RelationshipCertified life coach Dr. Marlene Boas has some tips for resetting the relationships in our lives.
Pittsburgh Restaurant Week: Fujiya RamenPTL's Daisy Jade visits Fujiya Ramen, a unique eatery on the Pittsburgh Restaurant Week list!
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 12, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Avoiding Road Rage (Pt. 2)Many find themselves dealing with aggressive drivers, honking horns, tailgating, and so much more, but what can you do to make sure these incidents don't turn violent or escalate? KDKA's John Shumway spoke with Trooper Limani about just that.
Avoiding Road Rage (Pt. 1)Road rage is nothing new but what is new is an increase in road rage incidents turning violent. KDKA's John Shumway spoke with Pa. State Police Trooper Steve Limani about how to keep these incidents from happening and turning tragic.
Carrick High School Operating On Modified LockdownAfter a gun was found on campus on Tuesday, Carrick High School will be on a modified lockdown on Wednesday as an extra precaution. KDKA's Briana Smith has the latest.
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (1/12)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s forecast!
Firefighter Rescue Person From Rowhome RoofPittsburgh Firefighters acted quickly, rescuing a person from the roof of a rowhome in the Hill District as it went up in flames.
Local Dentist Charged With Mail Fraud, Accused Of Killing Wife On African SafariInvestigators accuse Lawrence Rudolph of murdering his wife while on a safari to collect on life insurance policies, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.
Gov. Jim Justice Tests Positive For COVID-19The Republican governor's office says Justice had a sudden onset of symptoms, then was administered a PCR test that was positive for the coronavirus.