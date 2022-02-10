Pitt Police Investigating Off-Campus Assault And RobberyUniversity of Pittsburgh police and Pittsburgh police are investigating a report of a robbery and assault off of Pitt’s campus; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

41 minutes ago

What Do You Recommend: The Perfect Pittsburgh Valentine's DayWhat Do You Recommend for a Perfect Pittsburgh Valentine's Day? We asked our viewers and Mikey and Ron are sharing some your suggestions!

1 hour ago

Who Won The Mark Cuban Challenge?Who ate the most pie? Heather or David?

1 hour ago

Coming Up On PTL!Coming Up On PTL! (2/10)

2 hours ago

CGI Tech Center: Fitness RingsPTL's Mikey Hood has a look at a new trend in fitness trackers -- fitness rings.

2 hours ago

Artist Cue Perry's Work Featured At August Wilson African American Cultural CenterPTL's Daisy Jade visits the August Wilson African American Cultural Center to get a look at a new art exhibit by Cue Perry for Black History Month.

2 hours ago

Black History Month: Martin Robison DelaneyBlack History Month: A closer look at Martin Robison Delaney - an abolitionist, newspaper editor, doctor and military officer.

2 hours ago

Local Wellness Coach Authors New CookbookKDKA's David Highfield talks with Sandi Kern, a local wellness and lifestyles coach, who has authored a new cookbook called "Desire To Be Well."

2 hours ago

PTL Weekend Guide: Feb. 10, 2022Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier has a look at some of the fun events going on around town this Valentine's Day Weekend!

2 hours ago

Seven Springs Snow Report: Feb. 10, 2022Abbey Way has an update on the winter conditions at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.

2 hours ago

Valentine's Day Gift IdeasPTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison heads over to South Hills Village to get some Valentine's Day gift ideas from Shema Krinsky of Simon Malls!

2 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 10, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Hey Ray: Episode 4CBS News Pittsburgh "Hey Ray" Special -- sponsored by the Pittsburgh Penguins Tech Academy Powered by CGI

3 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (2/10)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours' 7-day forecast!

3 hours ago

E-Scooter Bill Could Give More Cities Chance To Host ThemE-scooters could be rolling into more Pennsylvania cities. New legislation moving through Harrisburg would allow cities with certain populations to apply for a pilot program.

3 hours ago

Pagan's Motorcycle Club Member Found Guilty Of Assaulting Pregnant WomanA man from Greene County was found guilty of assaulting a pregnant woman.

3 hours ago

Man Arrested Pulling Gun During Argument Over Parking SpaceAn Armstrong County man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to shoot someone during an argument over a parking space.

3 hours ago

Ongoing Partnership Of McKeesport PD With AG's Office Led To 71 Arrests Since July 2021Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined police chiefs from Pittsburgh and McKeesport to give an update on a program that aims to reduce drug and gun violence in the Mon Valley; KDKA's Bryant Reed reports.

3 hours ago

Fire Damages Home In GreensburgNo one was injured when a fire broke out at a home in Greensburg; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

3 hours ago

Rushing For The Roses Ahead Of Valentine's Day (Pt. 2)KDKA's John Shumway speaks to a local florist about what you can expect ahead of the holiday.

10 hours ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (2/10)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s forecast!

10 hours ago

Emergency Dispatcher Accused Of Filimg PoliceA North Versailles 911 dispatcher, John Logan, is facing charges of invasion of privacy after he was accused of filming police officers in the bathroom of the department. KDKA's Bryant Reed has the story.

10 hours ago

Rushing For The Roses Ahead Of Valentine's Day (Pt. 1)KDKA's John Shumway speaks to a local florist about what you can expect ahead of the holiday.

10 hours ago