KDKA News Update PM: March 1, 2022KDKA News Update PM: March 1, 2022

25 minutes ago

2 Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting2 Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In Connellsville

42 minutes ago

'Dress For Success' Program Helps People Feel Their BestThe program is making a difference in local communities.

1 hour ago

Money From Public School Pension Funds Invested In RussiaIt comes as a shock to many.

1 hour ago

Update To I-79 Bridge TollsPennDOT's proposed bridge toll would charge commuters up to $2 to cross a span of I-79 span near Bridgeville. KDKA's Shelley Bortz has an update.

2 hours ago

City Council Creates Bridges Task ForceCity Council created a task force to determine which bridges are in the worst conditions and which should get immediate attention. Over the past few weeks, KDKA investigator Andy Sheehan has been working to get answers.

2 hours ago

Parking Garages Closed In 3 Westmoreland County CitiesThree Westmoreland County cities are dealing with parking garages so dangerous they had to be closed; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

2 hours ago

2 Men In Critical Condition After Shooting Inside McKeesport ApartmentTwo people are in critical condition after a late-night shooting at a McKeesport apartment complex; KDKA's Briana Smith reports.

2 hours ago

Millions Of Pennsylvania Public School Pension Funds Are Invested In RussiaTeachers and public-school employees in Pennsylvania may be surprised to learn that millions of dollars of their pension funds have been invested in Russia.

2 hours ago

2 Arrested In Grandparent Scam Targeting Bethel Park CoupleBethel Park police are warning its residents about what they’re calling the grandparent scam after a couple was nearly scammed out of $12,000; KDKA's Erika Stanish reports.

2 hours ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (3/1)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's 7-day forecast!

2 hours ago

Westminster College Athletic Director Says School Fully Supports Basketball Player Targeted By SignThe athletic director at Westminster College is speaking out.

2 hours ago

Abbott Expands Recall Of Baby Formula To Include More ProductsA new expansion of a recall is impacting more parents.

3 hours ago

Reporter Update: Westminster Athletic Director Talks About Inappropriate Sign At Basketball GameKDKA's Amy Wadas talked to the Westminster athletic director after a W&J student held up an inappropriate sign at their women's basketball game.

4 hours ago

Adidas Unveils New Penguins 'Team Classics' Throwback JerseyAdidas has released a new Penguins throwback jersey -- and for Pittsburgh hockey fans, it will be a trip down memory lane.

8 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (3/1)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery's 7-day forecast!

8 hours ago

Duquesne University Breaks Ground On Future College Of Osteopathic MedicineLeaders at Duquesne University broke ground Tuesday morning on a new medical college on Forbes Avenue.

8 hours ago

Allegheny County, Pittsburgh Announce End Of Emergency Rental Assistance ProgramThe Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Pittsburgh and Alleghney County will end in May.

8 hours ago

Anesthesia Nurse Charged With Stealing Prescription PainkillersAn anesthesia nurse is accused of stealing drugs from a hospital in Greensburg.

8 hours ago

Police Search For Suspect In Giant Eagle RobberyPolice are looking for a person accused of robbing the Giant Eagle in Squirrel Hill.

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Coming Up On PTL!Coming Up On PTL! (3/1)

9 hours ago

Something Good: New Home For Local FamilyA local mom and her children are getting a brand new home. PTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison will have their story on Wednesday's PTL!

9 hours ago

Transformation Tuesday: Substituting SnacksWellness and weight loss coach Jackie Hale is talking snack time. She has a look at some healthier substitutes to the usual vending machine staples.

9 hours ago