KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (3/1)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's 7-day forecast!

Friends And Family Gather To Remember Teenager Shot And KilledPink balloons were released in Memorial Park in Swissvale as loved ones of Amari Mitchell gathered to remember her.

Washington County Steelworker Gets Shoutout During State Of The Union AddressA steelworker from Washington County had a special moment during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night.

1 Dead After Police Shooting In Fayette CountyOne person is dead after a police shooting in Fayette County, authorities said.

One-On-One Interview With Steelers General Manager Kevin ColbertRich Walsh and Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert talked at length today from the NFL Combine regarding the Steelers and Colbert’s upcoming retirement.

Parents On High Alert After FBI Sting Leads To Arrest At ParkKDKA's Meghan Schiller has more on the FBI's investigation.

McKees Rocks Man Facing More ChargesA McKees Rocks man is facing more criminal charges as he sits in federal custody.

KDKA News Update PM: March 1, 2022KDKA News Update PM: March 1, 2022

2 Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting2 Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In Connellsville

'Dress For Success' Program Helps People Feel Their BestThe program is making a difference in local communities.

Money From Public School Pension Funds Invested In RussiaIt comes as a shock to many.

Update To I-79 Bridge TollsPennDOT's proposed bridge toll would charge commuters up to $2 to cross a span of I-79 span near Bridgeville. KDKA's Shelley Bortz has an update.

City Council Creates Bridges Task ForceCity Council created a task force to determine which bridges are in the worst conditions and which should get immediate attention. Over the past few weeks, KDKA investigator Andy Sheehan has been working to get answers.

Parking Garages Closed In 3 Westmoreland County CitiesThree Westmoreland County cities are dealing with parking garages so dangerous they had to be closed; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

2 Men In Critical Condition After Shooting Inside McKeesport ApartmentTwo people are in critical condition after a late-night shooting at a McKeesport apartment complex; KDKA's Briana Smith reports.

Millions Of Pennsylvania Public School Pension Funds Are Invested In RussiaTeachers and public-school employees in Pennsylvania may be surprised to learn that millions of dollars of their pension funds have been invested in Russia.

2 Arrested In Grandparent Scam Targeting Bethel Park CoupleBethel Park police are warning its residents about what they’re calling the grandparent scam after a couple was nearly scammed out of $12,000; KDKA's Erika Stanish reports.

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (3/1)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's 7-day forecast!

Westminster College Athletic Director Says School Fully Supports Basketball Player Targeted By SignThe athletic director at Westminster College is speaking out.

Abbott Expands Recall Of Baby Formula To Include More ProductsA new expansion of a recall is impacting more parents.

Reporter Update: Westminster Athletic Director Talks About Inappropriate Sign At Basketball GameKDKA's Amy Wadas talked to the Westminster athletic director after a W&J student held up an inappropriate sign at their women's basketball game.

Adidas Unveils New Penguins 'Team Classics' Throwback JerseyAdidas has released a new Penguins throwback jersey -- and for Pittsburgh hockey fans, it will be a trip down memory lane.

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (3/1)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery's 7-day forecast!

Duquesne University Breaks Ground On Future College Of Osteopathic MedicineLeaders at Duquesne University broke ground Tuesday morning on a new medical college on Forbes Avenue.

