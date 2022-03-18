Your KDKA Evening Forecast (3/18/22)The latest forecast with KDKA Meteorologist Ray Petelin

Basketball Fans Flood Downtown For March MadnessFans are happy to be back downtown for March Madness matchups. KDKA's Royce Jones has the latest.

Steelers Nation Reacts To Juju Heading To The ChiefsSome are happy, sad, mad. But for the most part, Steelers fans don't want to see Juju play for the Chiefs. KDKA's Erika Stanish is live outside of Heinz Field with the latest.

John Clayton Passes Away At 67Longtime NFL reporter and Braddock native John Clayton dies at 67

Ozanam Basketball Program Continues To Make ImpactKDKA's Rich Walsh has more on what the program continues to do for youth in Pittbsurgh.

Teen Says Man Attacked Her Outside Abandoned SchoolA local teen and her family are pushing for harsher charges for a man they say attacked her. KDKA's Jessica Guay has the details.

Lesson In Kindness From Mt. Lebanon School District StudentsA tiny ladybug with a yellow spot has inspired a mission of kindness and inclusion in the Mt. Lebanon School District.

Teen Fashion Show At The Andy Warhol MuseumA teen fashion show is coming to Pittsburgh.

New Charges Against Local Resident In Capitol RiotA year and two months after the storming of the Capitol, indictments are still coming.

Police Mull Charges After Connellsville School Bus Driver Refuses To Drop Kids OffThe Connellsville Area School District and the bus company that transports students are responding to an incident that sparked controversy.

Man Accused Of Abusing And Killing Infant Will Stand TrialAll charges were held against the man accused in a case involving the death of a 6-month-old baby.

Residents Of Mobile Home Find Human Remains Underneath ResidenceWhen the occupants were trying to fix a plumbing issue, they discovered the human remains.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Signs With ChiefsThe fan-favorite wide receiver announced Friday that he is headed to Kansas City. He had the chance to play in Kansas City last season, but he returned to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal. KDKA's Rich Walsh has the latest.

Nova Tower Threat 'Unfounded' After Auto-Corrected Text Message Causes 'Misunderstanding'A heavy police presence on the city's North Side made for some tense moments near South Commons during the Friday lunch hour.

Reporter Update: Father Charged In Baby's Death In CourtThe man accused in the death of his baby boy appeared in court today in Washington County; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

Unvaccinated Port Authority Employees Speak OutMany of them said they weren't against the vaccine, just being told they were required to get it.

1 Person Killed In North Side ShootingOne person has died following a shooting on the North Side.

UView Rundown, March 19Point Park Presents Their Student Newscast With The UView Rundown

Center County ReportPenn State Presents Their Weekly Student Newscast For CBS News Pittsburgh

Reporter Update: Unvaccinated Port Authority Workers ProtestPort Authority workers protested outside the Heinz Building in opposition to the service's vaccination requirement. KDKA's Bryant Reed has the story.

Reporter Update: Skeletal Remains Found Under Beaver Co. HomeState police are investigating after skeletal remains were found under a mobile home in Beaver County; KDKA's Chris Hoffman has the latest.

Cathedral Of Learning Peregrine Falcon Lays EggThe Peregrine falcons nesting on top of the Cathedral of Learning have laid their first egg of the season.

Pitt To The Point, March 19thThis Weeks News Report From The University Of Pittsburgh

Stolen Guns, Drugs And Cash Seized In Uptown Bar RaidState Police have confirmed that guns, drugs and cash were seized during the raid of Ace's & Deuce's bar earlier this week in the Hill District.

