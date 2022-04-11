KDKA News Update PM: April 11, 2022KDKA News Update PM: April 11, 2022

30 minutes ago

Biden Cracks Down On Ghost GunsOn Monday, President Joe Biden announced new regulations on ghost guns.

2 hours ago

Pets Help Manage Stress And Anxiety, Experts SayDogs (and cats, too) are more than man’s best friend. Studies show our four-legged friends are a guiding light and safety net for overall health and mental well-being; KDKA's Shelley Bortz reports.

2 hours ago

Steelers Draft Preview 2022: Kickers And PuntersKDKA's Rich Walsh breaks down the 2022 NFL Draft.

2 hours ago

Boy Killed In Crash Had Bright Future, Friends SayA 13-year-old boy killed in a crash last weekend in Washington County is being remembered by those who knew him best.

3 hours ago

Pets Help Mental HealthKDKA's Shelley Bortz looks into the impact pets have on their owner's mental health on National Pet Day.

3 hours ago

Donald Trump Endorses Mehmet Oz For U.S. SenateFormer President Donald Trump has endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination in next month’s Pennsylvania primary; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Police Search For Man Accused Of Stealing Large Lawnmower From Home DepotPolice are asking for help catching a man who they say stole a big item from a big box home improvement store; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

3 hours ago

Ohio State Coach Remembers Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins For His Skill And CompassionThe tragic death of Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins continues to tear at the heartstrings of those who knew him; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

3 hours ago

ESPN Details Crimes Of Todd Hodne At Penn StateAnother Penn State University scandal is making headlines this week.

3 hours ago

19-Year-Old Killed In Double Shooting In Hill DistrictA 19-year-old injured in a double shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District Sunday night has died.

4 hours ago

Pitt Grad Students Offering Free Tax HelpGraduate students at the University of Pittsburgh are offering free tax help ahead of filing deadline day.

4 hours ago

Carousel Opens In Schenley Plaza For 16th SeasonThe PNC Carousel in Schenley Plaza opened for the season on Monday.

4 hours ago

Around The Table Investment And The EconomyToday Stacy Smith and our economic experts discuss interest rates and their effects on the housing market, bonds and investors

6 hours ago

Reporter Update: 13-Year-Old Killed In CrashA 13-year-old was killed in a crash in Washington County; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

6 hours ago

Coming Up On PTL!Coming Up On PTL! (4/11)

9 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (4/11)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Kristin Emery's forecast!

9 hours ago

License Plate Reader Cameras Coming To William Penn Highway In MurrysvilleWestmoreland County will soon use two license plate reader cameras to help police combat crime.

9 hours ago

2 Injured In Bedford Dwellings ShootingPittsburgh police are investigating a double shooting in the Bedford Dwellings neighborhood; KDKA's Jessica Guay reports.

9 hours ago

Something Good: National Pet DayOn National Pet Day, we're celebrating our favorite animals - our own!

10 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: April 11, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield and Mikey Hood catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

10 hours ago

Military Mondays: April 11, 2022Military Mondays pays tribute to local servicemen and servicewomen.

11 hours ago

Earth Day Fashion ShowDesigners are bringing their interesting designs to the Ecolution Fashion Gala in Pittsburgh this Wednesday! PTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison reports.

11 hours ago