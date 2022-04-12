KDKA's Rich Walsh breaks down the 2022 NFL Draft.
Steelers Draft Preview 2022: Running Backs
KDKA News Update PM: April 12, 2022KDKA News Update PM: April 12, 2022
Inflation Worries Keep Some From RetiringLocal financial planners said it’s happening here, too, as older folks rethink the impact of inflation on retirement.
Group Of Teenagers Curating Show For Mattress FactoryThe group is calling for submissions!
Are People Angrier Now?Are people actually angrier than we were pre-pandemic?
Forward Township Votes To Disband Police DepartmentForward Township residents say they're blindsided after waking up to the news that their police department has been disbanded; KDKA's Erika Stanish reports.
Fans Flock To North Shore For Pirates' Home OpenerKDKA's Shelley Bortz has more from the North Shore.
3 Injured In Hill District ShootingPittsburgh police are on the scene of a shooting in the Hill District.
Inflation Worries Keep Some From Retiring And Have Others Returning To WorkFiguring out the right time to retire is more challenging than ever.
Port Authority Taking Safety Precautions In Wake Of NYC Subway AttackAfter the tragic attack on a subway in New York, we are watching out for your safety at home. KDKA's Chris Hoffman asked the Port Authority on Tuesday about safety precautions.
Landslide Closes Route 88Part of a main thoroughfare into a Washington County college town is still shut down due to a landslide; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (4/12)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!
Pittsburgh City Council Approves Plastic Bag BanPittsburgh City Council unanimously voted to ban plastic bags on Tuesday.
Woman Accused In Bat AttackA Westmoreland County woman is behind bars after police said she attacked another woman with a baseball bat.
Police Chase Ends When Suspect Crashes Into Bus, 3 Cars In Washington CountyA police chase ended with a crash involving a bus and three other cars in Washington County.
Weather Update From PNC Park!Meteorologist Falicia Woody Has Our 2pm Weather Update From PNC Park!
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (4/12)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologists Falicia Woody and Kristin Emery's forecast!
Pirates Sign Ke’Bryan Hayes To Long-Term ContractThe Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes made the deal official on the day of the team's Home Opener at PNC Park.
Pittsburgh City Council Approves Plastic Bag BanPittsburgh City Council approved a ban on plastic bags Tuesday.
Car Fire Damages South Park HomeA car fire spread to a home in South Park Tuesday morning.
2 Firefighters Injured After Multiple Trucks Catch Fire At Venango County Oil RefinerySeveral trucks caught fire at an oil refinery in Venango County Tuesday morning; KDKA's Jessica Guay reports.
PNC Park Preparing To Welcome Pirates Fans Back For Home OpenerThe Pirates are welcoming fans back into PNC Park for the home opener against the Chicago Cubs. KDKA's Falicia Woody and Shelley Bortz have team coverage!
Coming Up On PTL!Coming Up On PTL! (4/12)
Something Good: Peeps Diorama ContestThe Mt. Lebanon Library is hosting a unique diorama contest featuring a favorite Easter candy!