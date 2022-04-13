Videos Show Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Drove Through Moon Township Before AttackPeople in the Moon Township area are reacting after the alleged Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James was in the area before the attacks; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

39 minutes ago

Steelers Draft Preview 2022: GuardsKDKA's Rich Walsh breaks down the 2022 NFL Draft.

48 minutes ago

Hill District Residents Call For End Of ViolenceMany local communities are struggling to keep guns out of the hands of the youth.

1 hour ago

Gus And YiaYia's Ice Ball Cart Opens For The Season On The North SideGus and YiaYia's ice ball cart is open for the season.

1 hour ago

Former President Trump Injects Himself In Race For Pennsylvania GovernorPresident Trump attacked one of the nine GOP candidates for governor -- his own appointee for U.S. Attorney in Philadelphia, Bill McSwain; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

Washington Co. Man Charged After StandoffA Washington County man is facing charges after a shooting and standoff at his home Wednesday morning in Washington County.

2 hours ago

2 Duquesne Light Employees Shocked In McCandless, Taken To HospitalTwo Duquesne Light workers were taken to the hospital after they were shocked while working on a utility pole in McCandless; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

2 hours ago

State Rep. Aaron Bernstine Looking Into 'Gender Unicorn' Taught To Education StudentsA local lawmaker is looking into teaching material that he said is targeted at young students to learn about their sex and gender identity; KDKA's Erika Stanish reports.

2 hours ago

15-Year-Old Boy Shot In Stowe TownshipA 15-year-old boy was shot in Stowe Township; KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports.

2 hours ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (4/13)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

2 hours ago

PGH Women's Ball HockeyWhen one mom wanted to get in on the action after watching her son play ball hockey, she hoped to just get a few other moms together and have some fun. It was then PGH Women's Ball Hockey was born.

2 hours ago

Fan Cave: Mike DurstMike in Illinois has the kind of Pirates fan cave that takes you through the history of the franchise!

2 hours ago

Fan Cave: Casey SamuelsonCasey Samuelson's fan cave in Nebraska is like a Penguins Hall Of Fame in midwest!

2 hours ago

Catching Up With The SteelerettesDid you know the Steelers used to have cheerleaders? Not only did they have them, they were one of the first! We caught up with three of the originals and got the fun story of how the Steelerettes came to be!

2 hours ago

Fourth Lawsuit Filed Over Mammoth ParkWestmoreland County is facing another lawsuit after a person claims they were seriously injured using a county park's slide.

2 hours ago

Beloved Janitor RetiresAfter 38 years of serving students as a janitor, Gino Stephens is retiring from Margaret Ross Elementary.

3 hours ago

Eye On Health: National Donate Life MonthPTL's Mikey Hood has the story of a local couple who were a match in more ways than one.

4 hours ago

How To Make A Chicken Coop For Your PeepsRachel Carlson, of Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop, stops with some Easter candy and some tips on how to make a Peeps' chicken coop!

4 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: April 13, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield and Daisy Jade catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

4 hours ago

Arrest of New York Subway Shooting Suspect AnnouncedThe Mayor of New York and the NYPD announced the arrest of the subway shooting suspect today

6 hours ago

Something Good: A Secret Send-Off For Mr. McFallIn today's Something Good, a group of students send-off their beloved teacher and coach to the Boston Marathon!

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Cooking With Rania: Easter CrepesRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is making crepes for Easter brunch or dessert.

7 hours ago