KDKA News Update PM: April 16, 2022KDKA News Update PM: April 16, 2022

1 hour ago

Grace Bible Academy Provides Easter MealsThe Latrobe church provided more than 200 meals to those in need.

2 hours ago

2022 Steelers Draft Preview: Outside LinebackersThe Steelers have the best OLB in the game, but who could they target in the 2022 draft? Rich Walsh has more.

2 hours ago

Where Yinz Been: Tyler KennedyWhen the Penguins won their third Stanley Cup in 2009 fans fell in love with the man they called "TK." So, we have just one question for Tyler Kennedy: Where yinz been?

2 hours ago

Fan Cave: Stephen KeenWe're heading deep into Browns Country to find this epic Steelers fan cave that Stephen Keen says his friend say resembles a museum!

2 hours ago

Catching Up With Rocco MediateThe Masters is considered by many the unofficial kick-off of golf season and our very own Rich Walsh made his way up to Nemacolin to catch up with Rocco Mediate.

3 hours ago

Penguins Charity Bags (Pt. 2)With so many goodies to give away for a good cause, we found even more people to show us what they got!

3 hours ago

Paints By KaitKait Schoeb grew up a diehard Pittsburgh sports fan but it was her love for sports and her talent for art that made her part of this year's Penguins Charity Bags!

3 hours ago

Penguins Charity Bags (Pt. 1)Every year, the Penguins Charity Game benefits the Mario Lemieux Foundation and fans can get bags full of Penguins goodies. We got the reaction from those who got them!

3 hours ago

The Leftfield LooniesThey're more than just Pirates fans, tailgaters, they're people who give back. We learn all about the Leftfield Loonies from their founder Ross Morgan!

3 hours ago

Game Winning Drives: Pirates LadyAn entire ship dedicated to the Pittsburgh Pirates? That's right! Jump aboard with Boomer Hough and Kristy King on The Pirates Lady!

3 hours ago

Pirates Opening Day 2022The Buccos are back so Fan N'ATion caught up with some 412 Fanatics at Opening Day!

3 hours ago

The Bunny Run Brings Joy To UPMC PatientsLocal motorcycle clubs came out despite the rain to deliver stuffed bunnies to UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital.

3 hours ago

Altercation Between Protesters And PoliceDuring a protest in Wilkinsburg, police and protesters clashed.

3 hours ago

Three Shot In East HillsThree people were shot and hospitalized on Saturday afternoon in East Hills.

3 hours ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (4/16)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s forecast!

4 hours ago

Fire Rapidly Spreads In Row HomesThis morning, no one was injured in a fast-spreading fire at a row home in Marshall Township. KDKA's Bryant Reed reports.

4 hours ago

One Person Shot In DuquesnePolice are investigating after a person was shot in the leg in Duquesne. KDKA's Erika Stanish has the latest from the scene.

4 hours ago

Williams Hometown High-Q 11:00 - Part 4 (4/16)Watch as teams from the Ellis School, Frazier High School, and Beaver High School compete on this edition of Williams' Hometown High-Q.

8 hours ago

Williams Hometown High-Q 11:00 - Part 3 (4/16)Watch as teams from the Ellis School, Frazier High School, and Beaver High School compete on this edition of Williams' Hometown High-Q.

8 hours ago

Williams Hometown High-Q 11:00 - Part 2 (4/16)Watch as teams from the Ellis School, Frazier High School, and Beaver High School compete on this edition of Williams' Hometown High-Q.

8 hours ago

Williams Hometown High-Q 11:00 - Part 1 (4/16)Watch as teams from the Ellis School, Frazier High School, and Beaver High School compete on this edition of Williams' Hometown High-Q.

9 hours ago

New Castle Man Accused Of Stealing Vehicle ArrestedState Police arrested a man for allegedly stealing a truck from a home.

10 hours ago

Kennywood Opens For Its 125th Season This WeekendThe season is beginning earlier than ever to mark a milestone; KDKA's Bryant Reed reports.

12 hours ago