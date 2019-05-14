Tech Center: Doorbells

Menu
Investigators Filing Charges In Monroeville Mall Shooting
Authorities say charges have been filed in connection with a shooting outside the Monroeville Mall last month that prompted an evacuation.
Car Collides With School Bus On McKnight Road
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash along McKnight Road in Ross Township.
Pittsburgh Weather: Think It's Rained A Lot On Weekends? You'd Be Right
There is a big change to the forecast when it comes to the weekend, with a rain chance now for both Saturday and Sunday.
Pittsburgh Weather: Another Cool And Damp Day, But Warmer Temperatures Are On The Way
You’ll want to grab the jacket to today and Wednesday morning before warmer air arrives on Wednesday afternoon.
PGA Championship: Woods, Johnson, Koepka Look To Tame Bethpage Black
Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka lead a historically good PGA Championship field into Bethpage Black.
Archer Pitches Only 3 And 2/3 Innings In Return, Pirates Lose 11-1 To Arizona
The Pirates fell to the Diamondbacks Wednesday afternoon 11-1.
Pittsburgh's Top 3 Bakeries To Visit Now
Looking to try the best bakeries around Pittsburgh? Check out our top picks!
Mother's Day Fun: Top Ways To Celebrate Around Pittsburgh
Still looking for ways to celebrate Mother's Day in Pittsburgh? We've got you covered.
Your Guide To The Top 4 Spots In Pittsburgh's Shadyside Neighborhood
Looking to uncover all that Shadyside has to offer? Get to know this Pittsburgh neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an ice cream spot to a tea and coffee house.
Your Guide To The 4 Top Spots In Pittsburgh's Central Lawrenceville Neighborhood
Visiting Central Lawrenceville, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Pittsburgh neighborhood by checking out its four top spots.
4 Best Bookstores In Pittsburgh
Explore the top bookstores around the Pittsburgh area.
4 Best Spots To Score Juice And Smoothies In Pittsburgh
Craving juice and smoothies? Head to one of these Pittsburgh-area spots.
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Final Four Guide: Top 10 Most Instagram-Worthy Spots In Downtown Minneapolis
With thousands of Final Four fans heading to downtown Minneapolis in the coming days, you better believe the Instagram filters will be flying.
Final Four Guide: Best Breweries To Visit While You're In Minneapolis
Beer-lovers visiting Minneapolis for the Final Four won’t have to go far to find Minnesota’s most beloved beers. Walk in any direction out of U.S. Bank Stadium and you’ll probably find a bar or restaurant serving craft beers from the Twin Cities, the North Shore and other parts of “The Land of 10,000 Beers." But for hop heads seeking a more direct experience of the state’s brewing culture, there are a few places that need to be on your radar, because they’re well worth the Lyft ride.
Pittsburgh Today Live
Pittsburgh Today Live Videos
In The Kitchen: Drunken Spaghetti
Cookbook author and private chef Cynthia Ferich shows how to make "Drunken Spaghetti."
3 minutes ago
Big Bang Finale
Actor Kunal Nayyar better known as Raj on the show talks about the series finale after twelve seasons and 279 episodes.
14 minutes ago
EQT Children's Theater Festival
The 33rd year of the children's festival has new and exciting events for kids to enjoy.
23 minutes ago
Kadey On The Road: Girl's Trip
KDKA's Celina Pompeani & Kate from Tom Henry Chevrolet takes Kadey out for a girl's road trip.
32 minutes ago
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 16, 2019
KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
39 minutes ago
Free Bike Check-Up
Get a free bike check up at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh.
1 day ago
Pittsburgh Magazine: Home Edition
Pittsburgh Magazine home editor Jessica Sinichak shows some of the living spaces featured in the magazine.
1 day ago
Ethnic Neighborhood Tour
Preview of the ethnic neighborhood tour that looks at Eastern European blending in Pittsburgh.
1 day ago
Cooking With Rania: Antipasto Board
A nice and easy way for summer entertaining.
1 day ago
Bike To Work Day
Learn more about bicycle commuting and the day to try it.
1 day ago
Eye On Health: Postpartum Center
A new center at West Penn Hospital is helping women cope with postpartum center and using some star power to fight the stigma around maternal mental health.
1 day ago
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 15, 2019
KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
1 day ago
Pittsburgh Foundation's: One Day Of Giving
The Pittsburgh Foundation critical needs campaign, "One Day Of Giving," raises funding to help people living in our area.
2 days ago
Tech Center: Doorbells
Learn more about "smart" doorbells.
2 days ago
Cooking Corner: Grill & Barbeque Recipes
Market District chef Crystal Baldwin gives three great recipes for summer grilling.
2 days ago
Heinz History Center: All About Grant Street
Heinz History Center president and C.E.O. Andy Masich explains the work being done on the roadway now is nothing compared to a hundred years ago.
2 days ago
Zane: Pittsburgh Police Comfort Dog
Meet the newest member of the Pittsburgh Police force.
2 days ago
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 14, 2019
KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
2 days ago
A Place Of Hope
Mikey Hood visits a home helping women reclaim their lives from drug & alcohol addictions.
3 days ago
Pet Of The Week: American Bulldog Sasha
Beaver County Humane Society has the pet of the week in need of a home.
3 days ago
City Farmers Market
A look at some of the food and fun at Mellon Square Park Farmers Market
3 days ago
Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Garden
Get a glimpse at Van Gogh In Bloom at the Phipps.
3 days ago
PTL Books: May 13, 2019
If you ever wonder what to do in Pittsburgh, author Rossilynne Culgan's second edition on a hundred things to do in Pittsburgh before you die is just what you need.
3 days ago
Magic Monday With Magician Lee Terbosic
Here about Magician Lee Terbosic sold out show at Liberty Magic in downtown Pittsburgh.
3 days ago
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 13, 2015
KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the weekend fun, the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
3 days ago
That's A Wrap: May 10, 2019
A look back on some of KDKA's David Highfield & Heather Abraham's favorite moments on the show this week.
6 days ago
Millie's Homemade Ice Cream
Millie's co-founder Lauren Townsend & retail manager Caroline Peters talk about the shop new locations and their summer pop-up shop.
6 days ago
Another Mother's Day Makeover
Emilio Cornacchione, co-founder of Izzazu Salon, Spa & Blowout Bar works his makeover magic.
6 days ago
Rogers Flea Market
Mikey Hood takes a look at a long standing family run flea market in Rogers, Ohio.
6 days ago
Pittsburgh KDKA TV2