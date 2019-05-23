Tech Center: Fitness Technology

What's New at Idlewild & SoakZoneMikey Hood has all the news about the new food, shows and events happening at the amusement park that opens this Memorial Day weekend.

1 day ago

Ask Dr. G.: Getting Outdoor PlayParenting expert Deborah Gilboa explains why it's important to get kids playing outdoors and away from electronic devices.

1 day ago

Leslie Odom Jr. ChatActor Leslie Odom Jr. an alum of Carnegie Mellon University came back to speak to the graduates and took some time to sit down and chat with Mikey Hood.

1 day ago

Cooking With Rania: Lemon Pound Cake With Limoncello BerriesRania shows how to do a lovely dessert for summer parties.

1 day ago

Idlewild ParkIt's the start of the 142nd season of Idlewild in the Laurel Highlands.

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust: Dear Evan HansenChristiane Noll a Carnegie Mellon University alum and a performer in "Dear Evan Hansen," an awarding winning musical play explains why it's a must see.

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 22, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

Liberty Magic: Magicians Anna DeGuzman & Robert RamirezLearn about two new magicians that will be performing in the subscription series.

2 days ago

Indy 500: Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi's Racing TeamRacing Legend Scott Dixon with Pittsburgh's own Chip Ganassi's famed racing team talks about going for the checkered flag.

2 days ago

Trend Report: Summer Season EssentialsShelley Yugar and Shema Krinsky of the Mall at Robinson show some of the this years summer essentials.

2 days ago

Tech Center: Stationary BikeMikey Hood shows a not so average stationary bike that uses special technology to generate its own power while you pedal and brake.

2 days ago

Liberty Magic: Magician Billy KiddLearn more about magician Billy Kidd show, "Bridging the gap - Direct from London."

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 21, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

2 days ago

Ask Dr. Mike: Behavioral MedicineVeterinarian Mike Hutchinson says when you can't figure out a pets bad behavior. A vet specializing in behavioral medicine may be the way to go.

3 days ago

FuelPerks Grab Machine Winner: May 20, 2019Anna Schmidt tries to grab as many Perks+ as she can at Robinson Township Giant Eagle.

3 days ago

In The Kitchen: PupusasLearn how to make a tasty dish from El Salvador called Pupusas with Chef Marcella Ogrodnik, the chef and owner of Café Agnes.

3 days ago

Pet Of The Week: RogueOn National Rescue Dog Day, Shannon Clarke, of Animal Friends, brings Rogue, who's looking for a forever home.

3 days ago

That's A Cool House: Pet HousesBarkitecture, part of a fundraiser with spectacular, custom houses for dogs and cats.

3 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 20, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

3 days ago

That's A Wrap: May 17, 2019A look back at some of the things featured on the show.

6 days ago