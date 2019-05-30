D-Day 75th AnniversaryTh Heinz History Center has an event planned for June 6th, the day during World War II that the beaches of Normandy were stormed.

1 day ago

More Feed The Kids Summer TelethonMikey Hood is joined by Lisa Scales of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Keri Brown with Giant Eagle on the importance of the telethon.

1 day ago

Eye On Health: Getting The Right CareLearn how Allegheny Health Network with Community EMS providers are working to make medical care convenient.

1 day ago

Cooking With Rania: Caprese ChickenIf you love caprese salad you will want Rania's recipe for caprese chicken.

1 day ago

Alzheimer's Study: Music Makes A DifferenceKim Campbell, wife of the late country music legend Glen Campbell shares how music helped during the difficult battle with alzheimer's.

1 day ago

Feed The Kids Summer TelethonA program launched by KDKA-TV, The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Giant Eagle and Citizens Bank to ensure kids have enough to eat.

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 29, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

Easy Frizzy Hair HacksIzzazu Salon, Spa & Blowout Bar in downtown Pittsburgh with some tips on keeping hair from becoming a frizzy mess from summer heat and humidity.

2 days ago

What's New Dr. Frank: Father's Day Gifts (Part Two)Tech guru Dr. Frank Viggiano gives some more tips on what to get dad's on Father's Day

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Magazine: Best Restaurant GuideJune issue explores some of the many good restaurants in the area.

2 days ago

What's New Dr. Frank: Father's Day Gifts (Part One)Tech guru Dr. Frank Viggiano gives some tips on what to get dad's on Father's Day.

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 28, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

2 days ago

Memorial Day HonorsTake a look inside Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum in Oakland to see how they honor those in the military year round.

3 days ago

Feed The Kids TelethonHear why the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank along with Giant Eagle and Citizens Bank plan to hold a Feed The Kids Summer Telethon Wednesday, May 29th.

3 days ago

Pet Of The Week: Three Sweet KittensPaws Across Pittsburgh is offering a discount to all military personnel on adoptable pets.

3 days ago

Barbeque TipsThe crew of Smokehouse Food Truck with some barbeque tips.

3 days ago

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & MuseumA look at one place in Pittsburgh that honors the brave military men and women year round.

3 days ago

Mommy Moment: Water SafetyChristine Palmer from Goldfish Swim School provides valuable tips on water safety as pools open for the summer season.

3 days ago

Keep It Reel: May 27, 2019A look at summer movie releases and blockbusters with movie reviewer Dr. Drew Moniot.

3 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 27, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

3 days ago