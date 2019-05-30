New technology that takes the guess work out of remembering if you locked your door or not.
Pittsburgh Today Live
Sponsored By
Categories: KDKATV
Latest Pittsburgh Today Live Videos
Tech Center: Smart LocksNew technology that takes the guess work out of remembering if you locked your door or not.
Kidsburgh: Local Hero Arnez LoganArnez Logan receives the lifesaving medal, one of only four students in the country, for saving a child.
PTL Weekend Planner: May 30, 2019Music, sports and comedy all can be found in Pittsburgh Today Live weekend planner.
Rock ClimbingAscend, an indoor climbing place on the South Side gives new meaning to full body workout.
Streat Festival TipsLearn more about a festival centered around Italian food.
Key Bank Pavillion MenuMikey Hood takes a food tasting tour at the concert venue to preview some of the cool music themed food and drink.
Teacher SurpriseFord City high school teacher Sara Ramey received a special surprise from the PTL crew.
Streat FestivalMeatball eating contest, cooking demonstrations, games and other entertainment are just some of the things available this weekend during this years Streat Festival.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 30, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
More Pittsburgh Today Live Videos
D-Day 75th AnniversaryTh Heinz History Center has an event planned for June 6th, the day during World War II that the beaches of Normandy were stormed.
More Feed The Kids Summer TelethonMikey Hood is joined by Lisa Scales of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Keri Brown with Giant Eagle on the importance of the telethon.
Eye On Health: Getting The Right CareLearn how Allegheny Health Network with Community EMS providers are working to make medical care convenient.
Cooking With Rania: Caprese ChickenIf you love caprese salad you will want Rania's recipe for caprese chicken.
Alzheimer's Study: Music Makes A DifferenceKim Campbell, wife of the late country music legend Glen Campbell shares how music helped during the difficult battle with alzheimer's.
Feed The Kids Summer TelethonA program launched by KDKA-TV, The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, Giant Eagle and Citizens Bank to ensure kids have enough to eat.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 29, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Easy Frizzy Hair HacksIzzazu Salon, Spa & Blowout Bar in downtown Pittsburgh with some tips on keeping hair from becoming a frizzy mess from summer heat and humidity.
What's New Dr. Frank: Father's Day Gifts (Part Two)Tech guru Dr. Frank Viggiano gives some more tips on what to get dad's on Father's Day
Pittsburgh Magazine: Best Restaurant GuideJune issue explores some of the many good restaurants in the area.
What's New Dr. Frank: Father's Day Gifts (Part One)Tech guru Dr. Frank Viggiano gives some tips on what to get dad's on Father's Day.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 28, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Memorial Day HonorsTake a look inside Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum in Oakland to see how they honor those in the military year round.
Feed The Kids TelethonHear why the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank along with Giant Eagle and Citizens Bank plan to hold a Feed The Kids Summer Telethon Wednesday, May 29th.
Pet Of The Week: Three Sweet KittensPaws Across Pittsburgh is offering a discount to all military personnel on adoptable pets.
Barbeque TipsThe crew of Smokehouse Food Truck with some barbeque tips.
Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & MuseumA look at one place in Pittsburgh that honors the brave military men and women year round.
Mommy Moment: Water SafetyChristine Palmer from Goldfish Swim School provides valuable tips on water safety as pools open for the summer season.
Keep It Reel: May 27, 2019A look at summer movie releases and blockbusters with movie reviewer Dr. Drew Moniot.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 27, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.