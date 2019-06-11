  • KDKA TVOn Air

A new set of apps can help you find success in your garden.

Sandcastle OpenSandcastle is open for its 30th season with tons of events for the summer.
Pet Of The Week: Orphans Of The Storm (Pt. 1)Several puppies from Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning are up for adoption.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 10, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and guest host Lee Terbosic catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Three Rivers Festival FoodHear about some of the food available during the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Festival.
Seven Springs Food FestivalHeather Abraham tries some of the food available during the resorts food festival.
Wine & Beer FestivalSeven Springs holds an annual wine and a beer festival.
Seven Springs Wedding VenueA lovely space to hold a wedding and the reception.
Three Rivers Arts Festival OpenLearn more about the musical line up for the festival and some unique artists.
Seven Springs SpaLearn about some of the spa treatments available at the resort.
Seven Springs GolfTake a look at the 18 hole golf course at the resort.
Seven Springs Mountain Resort Summer FestivalsSeven Springs Mountain Resort marketing director Alex Moser talks about all the various summer festivals that will take place at the resort.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 7, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and Celina Pompeani catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Tech Center: All About 5GMikey Hood explains what 5G is all about.
All Clad SaleSome of the best cookware in the world is made in Washington County and will be on sale this weekend.
Kidsburgh: Arts Festival FunSee & hear about some of the fun activities for children during this years Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival.
In The Kitchen With Hal B. KleinFood & dining critic for Pittsbugh Magazine Hal B. Klein shows his spin on a summer salad.
Celebrity Dodgeball CompetitionFormer Steeler greats Santonio Holmes and Arthur Moats talk about a dodgeball tournament to benefit charity.
Lawrencville's Tryp HotelTake a look inside a new hotel located in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 6, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and guest host associate editor and Pittsburgh Magazine dining critic Hal Klein catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Cooking With Rania: Pasta DishRania shows a dinner dish that's tasty and easy to make.

