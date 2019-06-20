KDKA's Mikey Hood talks with former Pittsburgh Pirate Michael McKenry about the new app he's creating for dog owners.
Pittsburgh Today Live
Sponsored By
Categories: Local Community, Pets, Technology & Computing, KDKATV
Latest Pittsburgh Today Live Videos
Happy Birthday To PTL Producer Jill Neely!Everyone here at KDKA wishes Pittsburgh Today Live producer Jill Neely a very Happy Birthday!
Tech Center: TailTraxKDKA's Mikey Hood talks with former Pittsburgh Pirate Michael McKenry about the new app he's creating for dog owners.
Pittsburgh Today Live Weekend Planner: June 20, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield have all the happenings going on this weekend around Pittsburgh.
Ace Hotel's Sharing Farms Dinner SeriesKDKA's Celina Pompeani gets a preview of the Ace Hotel's Whitfield restaurant's Sharing Farms dinner series!
Wear Wag Repeat Blog Features Doggy FashionsWear Wag Repeat blogger Tori Mistick and her dog Lucy stop by to talk about doggy fashions and more!
Dining With David: Banh Mi And TiKDKA's David Highfield checks out Banh Mi And Ti restaurant in Lawrenceville, which is being featured by Sustainable Pittsburgh Restaurants.
Neubauer's Flowers Celebrates National Rose MonthNeubauer's Flowers fills the Pittsburgh Today Live studios with flowers for National Rose Month.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 20, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Vitalant Hosting Platelet PartiesVitalant is hosting parties where people can make blood platelet donations.
More Pittsburgh Today Live Videos
Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs Training Facilty Coming To Our AreaA Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs training facilty is coming to western Pennsylvania.
Cooking With Rania: SlidersRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with slider recipes for summer!
Mommy Moment: June 19, 2019Kid expert Julie Plake McMinn has some tips on how to keep kids entertained all summer long.
Dog Week: Dogs At WorkKDKA's David Highfield features some Pittsburgh companies that have a dog-friendly policy.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 19, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Pittsburgh Zoo's Henry Talks All About OwlsThe Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium's Henry Kacprzyk stops by with Hedwig, the Raptor Owl, to explain more about owls.
Trend Report: Defining Your Personal StyleShelley Yugar, of The Mall at Robinson, stops by with this week's Trend Report on how to define your personal style.
Tech Center: CatalinaKDKA's Mikey Hood has a look at Apple's new service, Catalina.
Previewing The Food At "Taste Of Jazz"The August Wilson Center's Cydney Nunn and Lidia's Pittsburgh Executive Chef Jean Porter stop by with a preview of the "Taste of Jazz" kickoff party for the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival.
Pittsburgh Zoo's Henry Talks All About AlligatorsThe Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium's Henry Kacprzyk explains why it's not a good idea to keep an alligator as a pet.
Dog Week: Animal Friends Glamour ShotsPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood features Linda Mitzel who volunteers her time to do doggy glamour shots for Animal Friends' adoptable pets.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 18, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Mikey Hood Competes In Soap Box DerbyKDKA's Mikey Hood competed in the Greater Pittsburgh Soap Box Derby.
Giant Eagle Perks Plus Grab Machine: June 17, 2019 (Pt. 2)KDKA's Ron Smiley checks out Giant Eagle's Perks Plus grab machine.
Ask Dr. Mike: June 17, 2019Dr. Mike Hutchinson, of Animal General, stops by to answer your questions about dogs.
Giant Eagle Perks Plus Grab Machine: June 17, 2019 (Pt. 1)KDKA's Ron Smiley checks out Giant Eagle's Perks Plus grab machine.
Seven Springs Set To Host Beer FestivalAlex Moser, of Seven Springs, and Brian Eaton, of Grist House Craft Brewery, stop by to talk about the resort's upcoming beer festival.
Pet Of The Week: Acai From Animal FriendsThis week's Pet of the Week on Pittsburgh Today Live is Acai, a lovable pup from Animal Friends!
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 17, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Butler Rib And Music Fest Starts TodayThe Butler Rib and Music Fest kicks off today at the Butler Farm Show Grounds.