Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs Training Facilty Coming To Our AreaA Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs training facilty is coming to western Pennsylvania.

1 day ago

Cooking With Rania: SlidersRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with slider recipes for summer!

1 day ago

Mommy Moment: June 19, 2019Kid expert Julie Plake McMinn has some tips on how to keep kids entertained all summer long.

1 day ago

Dog Week: Dogs At WorkKDKA's David Highfield features some Pittsburgh companies that have a dog-friendly policy.

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 19, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Zoo's Henry Talks All About OwlsThe Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium's Henry Kacprzyk stops by with Hedwig, the Raptor Owl, to explain more about owls.

2 days ago

Trend Report: Defining Your Personal StyleShelley Yugar, of The Mall at Robinson, stops by with this week's Trend Report on how to define your personal style.

2 days ago

Tech Center: CatalinaKDKA's Mikey Hood has a look at Apple's new service, Catalina.

2 days ago

Previewing The Food At "Taste Of Jazz"The August Wilson Center's Cydney Nunn and Lidia's Pittsburgh Executive Chef Jean Porter stop by with a preview of the "Taste of Jazz" kickoff party for the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival.

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Zoo's Henry Talks All About AlligatorsThe Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium's Henry Kacprzyk explains why it's not a good idea to keep an alligator as a pet.

2 days ago

Dog Week: Animal Friends Glamour ShotsPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood features Linda Mitzel who volunteers her time to do doggy glamour shots for Animal Friends' adoptable pets.

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 18, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

2 days ago

Mikey Hood Competes In Soap Box DerbyKDKA's Mikey Hood competed in the Greater Pittsburgh Soap Box Derby.

3 days ago

Giant Eagle Perks Plus Grab Machine: June 17, 2019 (Pt. 2)KDKA's Ron Smiley checks out Giant Eagle's Perks Plus grab machine.

3 days ago

Ask Dr. Mike: June 17, 2019Dr. Mike Hutchinson, of Animal General, stops by to answer your questions about dogs.

3 days ago

Giant Eagle Perks Plus Grab Machine: June 17, 2019 (Pt. 1)KDKA's Ron Smiley checks out Giant Eagle's Perks Plus grab machine.

3 days ago

Seven Springs Set To Host Beer FestivalAlex Moser, of Seven Springs, and Brian Eaton, of Grist House Craft Brewery, stop by to talk about the resort's upcoming beer festival.

3 days ago

Pet Of The Week: Acai From Animal FriendsThis week's Pet of the Week on Pittsburgh Today Live is Acai, a lovable pup from Animal Friends!

3 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 17, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

3 days ago

Butler Rib And Music Fest Starts TodayThe Butler Rib and Music Fest kicks off today at the Butler Farm Show Grounds.

6 days ago