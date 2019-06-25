KDKA's Mikey Hood is back in the Tech Center!
Pittsburgh Today Live
Wrapping Up Chicken Parmathon Day!Team PTL samples some of the best chicken parmesan in the Pittsburgh area.
Heinz Field, Wahlburgers Hosting Job FairsAramark at Heinz Field and Wahlburgers are both hosting job fairs today.
Cooking Corner: PTL Chicken ParmathonMarket District Chef Crystal Baldwin is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making chicken parmesan for Chicken Parmathon day!
Pittsburgh Public Theater Brings Sci-Fi Story To The StagePittsburgh Public Theater Marya Sea Kaminski stops by with what's coming to their stage, including a sci-fi hit show.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 25, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Camp Week: Whispering Pines GlampingKerry McCann, of Whispering Pines, stops by with some tips of glamping.
Central Catholic Repeats As Champs Of Hometown High QCentral Catholic High School has repeated as champs of KDKA's quiz show, Hometown High Q.
WW Recipes: Healthy Summer OptionsMary Vogliano, WW ambassador, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with some healthy summer options.
Pet Of The Week: Barley From Animal FriendsShannon Clarke, of Animal Friends, stops by with Barley, who is looking for a forever home!
Camp Week: Point Park University Hosting Esports Youth Summer CampHeidi Ward, of Point Park University, stops by with more information on their Esports youth summer camp.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 24, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
That's A Wrap: June 21, 2019Looking back at the week that was on Pittsburgh Today Live!
Dog Week: Dog Safety In CarsKDKA's Mikey Hood gets some safety tips for traveling with dogs in cars from Kate, with Tom Henry Chevrolet, and Somer Obernauer Jr. from Allstate Insurance.
Dog Week: Checking Out The Rollaway Dog CaféKDKA's Heather Abraham and her dog, Kevin, check out the Rollaway Dog Café food cart!
Bellevue Magically Transforming For 'Harry Potter' FestivalBellevue is magically transforming this weekend into Wizardvue for a Harry Potter-themed festival!
A Visit To The Brighton Hot Dog ShoppeKDKA's Celina Pompeani visits the Brighton Hot Dog Shoppe to learn what makes their hot dogs stand out!
Actress Tamara Tunie Set To Perform At Pittsburgh International Jazz FestivalActress and Pittsburgh-area native Tamara Tunie is back in the city to perform at this weekend's Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 21, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Happy Birthday To PTL Producer Jill Neely!Everyone here at KDKA wishes Pittsburgh Today Live producer Jill Neely a very Happy Birthday!
Tech Center: TailTraxKDKA's Mikey Hood talks with former Pittsburgh Pirate Michael McKenry about the new app he's creating for dog owners.
Pittsburgh Today Live Weekend Planner: June 20, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield have all the happenings going on this weekend around Pittsburgh.
Ace Hotel's Sharing Farms Dinner SeriesKDKA's Celina Pompeani gets a preview of the Ace Hotel's Whitfield restaurant's Sharing Farms dinner series!
Wear Wag Repeat Blog Features Doggy FashionsWear Wag Repeat blogger Tori Mistick and her dog Lucy stop by to talk about doggy fashions and more!
Dining With David: Banh Mi And TiKDKA's David Highfield checks out Banh Mi And Ti restaurant in Lawrenceville, which is being featured by Sustainable Pittsburgh Restaurants.
Neubauer's Flowers Celebrates National Rose MonthNeubauer's Flowers fills the Pittsburgh Today Live studios with flowers for National Rose Month.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 20, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Vitalant Hosting Platelet PartiesVitalant is hosting parties where people can make blood platelet donations.