KDKA's Mikey Hood talks about accessing library books for free online with a few easy steps.
PTL Weekend Planner: June 27, 2019Check out some fun events that you could add to your agenda in this week's weekend planner.
Camp Week: Circle CampSandi Lando Welch, Founder and Executive Director of Circle Camp, and some campers stop by to talk about the free summer camp for girls.
Cooking With Chef Bill FullerHeather Abraham and Natalie Bencivenga are in the kitchen with Chef Bill Fuller tasting some summer dishes featuring fresh, garden tomatoes.
Pittsburgh Magazine: Best Of The Burgh Editors' PicksPittsburgh Magazine Associate Editor, Lauren Davidson, is here to tell us about some of the winners in the Pittsburgh Magazine's Best of the Burgh July Issue -- featuring Bob Pompeani as best sports broadcaster.
Camp Week: Hilltop Urban FarmToday's featured camp is Hilltop Urban Farm, a place that teaches kids of all ages how to grow, harvest, and prepare food; KDKA's Mikey Hood reports.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 27, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and guest host Natalie Bencivenga catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Camp Week: Camp LuminariGina Catanzarite stops by with more information on the youth summer camp, Camp Luminari.
Eye On Health: Treating Chronic DiseasesKDKA's Mikey Hood has a look at AHN's Chronic Care Specialty Center.
Flowers On The Move!KDKA's David Highfield checks out Victoria's Mobile Flower Shop, a new pop-up around the Pittsburgh area.
Cooking With Rania: Pulled Pork SandwichesRania Harris is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making a recipe you can prep ahead of time for your Fourth of July celebrations!
Pittsburgh CLO Presents 'Oklahoma'Actors Nicholas Rodriguez and Sara Jean Ford talk about the Pittsburgh CLO production of "Oklahoma."
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 26, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Wrapping Up Chicken Parmathon Day!Team PTL samples some of the best chicken parmesan in the Pittsburgh area.
Heinz Field, Wahlburgers Hosting Job FairsAramark at Heinz Field and Wahlburgers are both hosting job fairs today.
Tech Center: PollingKDKA's Mikey Hood is back in the Tech Center!
Cooking Corner: PTL Chicken ParmathonMarket District Chef Crystal Baldwin is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making chicken parmesan for Chicken Parmathon day!
Pittsburgh Public Theater Brings Sci-Fi Story To The StagePittsburgh Public Theater Marya Sea Kaminski stops by with what's coming to their stage, including a sci-fi hit show.
PTL's Chicken Parmathon!Team PTL samples some of the best chicken parmesan in the Pittsburgh area.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 25, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Camp Week: Whispering Pines GlampingKerry McCann, of Whispering Pines, stops by with some tips of glamping.
Central Catholic Repeats As Champs Of Hometown High QCentral Catholic High School has repeated as champs of KDKA's quiz show, Hometown High Q.
WW Recipes: Healthy Summer OptionsMary Vogliano, WW ambassador, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with some healthy summer options.
Pet Of The Week: Barley From Animal FriendsShannon Clarke, of Animal Friends, stops by with Barley, who is looking for a forever home!
Camp Week: Point Park University Hosting Esports Youth Summer CampHeidi Ward, of Point Park University, stops by with more information on their Esports youth summer camp.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 24, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
That's A Wrap: June 21, 2019Looking back at the week that was on Pittsburgh Today Live!
Dog Week: Dog Safety In CarsKDKA's Mikey Hood gets some safety tips for traveling with dogs in cars from Kate, with Tom Henry Chevrolet, and Somer Obernauer Jr. from Allstate Insurance.
Dog Week: Checking Out The Rollaway Dog CaféKDKA's Heather Abraham and her dog, Kevin, check out the Rollaway Dog Café food cart!