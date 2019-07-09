Tips & Apps to block annoying robocalls.
Pittsburgh Today Live
Sponsored By
Categories: KDKATV
Latest Pittsburgh Today Live Videos
Tech Center: Stopping RobocallsTips & Apps to block annoying robocalls.
Trend Report: Summer StealsSherma Krinskey & Shelley Yugar of the Mall of Robinson highlight some of the great buys to get for your vacation or staying around Pittsburgh.
Ask Dr. G.: Helping Kids Talk Face To FaceParenting expert Dr. Debi Gilboa has some advice on getting kids put down their various devices this summer and talk face to face.
Cooking Corner: Tacos & FloatMarket District executive chef Dave Histed shows two fun party recipes.
Pittsburgh Vintage Grand PrixThe nation's largest vintage street racing event is just around the corner. David Highfield talks with Dan Delbianco and Jason Uhler about the weekend race.
Let's Play GolfSouthpointe Golf Club is holding the American Junior Golf association tournament.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: July 9, 2019KDKA's David Highfield and Mikey Hood catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Pet Of The Week: BasilLearn more about Pearl Parrot Rescue from vice president Jacob Ulishney and Kim Vanni along with how to adopt parrot Basil.
Prop ShopThe Prop Shop on Washington Blvd. is going out of business so you take a chance to get some unusual items.
More Pittsburgh Today Live Videos
Gardening With Doug Oster: Bedner's Farm & GreenhouseDoug Oster shows what's available at one local farm & greenhouse to make your yard and home beautiful.
Sonni's BlogLearn more about guest host Sonni Abatta's blog and podcast.
Gardening With Doug OsterLearn how to get a lovely landscaped yard on a budget.
Liberty Magic: Mind Reader Mark TolandMagician & mind reader Mark Toland presents a bit of his act being performed at Liberty Magic.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: July 8, 2019Description: KDKA's David Highfield and guest host Sonni Abatta catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Water Week: Gateway Clipper FleetTake a ride on the Gateway Clipper with KDKA's Celina Pompeani.
PTL: That's A WrapAs we head into the weekend, here's a look back at some of the segments from earlier this week.
National Ice Cream MonthWith July being National Ice Cream month, KDKA's Mikey Hood checks out a local ice shop that participates in the Western Pa. Ice Cream Trail.
Water Week: Plant Watering 101 With DougFor water week, Garden editor Doug Oster joins the show to teach viewers how to properly water their plants.
Handy Andy Helps With Pesky BugsAndy Amrhein from True Value Hardware joins David and Natalie, giving tips on how to get rid of warm weather bugs this summer.
Heather Abraham Live With New Baby RoccoKDKA's Heather Abraham goes live from her hospital room to introduce new baby Rocco to the PTL family.
Furries Kick Off Annual ConventionWhere can you catch the furries around town? KDKA's Kristin Emery is live at Furry HQ
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: July 5, 2019KDKA's David Highfield and Natalie Bencivenga catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Keeping It Reel With Drew's ReviewsWhat's hot at the Fourth of July box office? Keeping It Reel With Drew's Reviews takes a look.
Tech Center: Waterproof Gear For Your ElectronicsKDKA's Mikey Hood walks through various gear that can protect your electronics from water.
Water Week: Local Girls At Junior U.S. National Rowing ChampionshipTwo local girls made their way to the Junior U.S. National Rowing Championships.
Comedian Aaron Kleiber Takes His Jokes To PTLComedian Aaron Kleiber stopped by PTL to share some jokes with the team.
Festive CocktailsDave Kuiawa of Pennsylvania Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by to show the PTL team some festive cocktail recipes.
KDKA's Heather Abraham Welcomes Baby RoccoKDKA's Heather Abraham welcomes baby Rocco, who was born on the Fourth of July!
Celebrate America Day At Point State ParkKDKA's Mikey Hood headed to Point State Park for Celebrate America Day on the Fourth of July.