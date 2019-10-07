Learn how to safely give to your favorite charities and without putting yourself into a financial bind.
Pittsburgh Today Live
Sponsored By
Categories: KDKATV
Latest Pittsburgh Today Live Videos
Money Monday: Charity GivingLearn how to safely give to your favorite charities and without putting yourself into a financial bind.
Pittsburgh Magazine: Ranking SuburbiaIf you ever wonder where you live rank among other municipalities check out the new issue of Pittsburgh Magazine.
Magican & Comedian Doc DixonPittsburgh man who fooled Penn and Teller on their CW show.
Soccer CampHear more about an organization that's using sports to teach life skills and leadership.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Oct. 7, 2019KDKA's David Highfield and Celina Pompeani catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show. (Drone Video: Mon Valley Drone/Facebook)
That's A Wrap! October 4, 2019That's a wrap for Pittsburgh Today Live this week, let's take a look back at all the fun we had on the show this week.
Penguin FridayThe Pittsburgh Today Live pup Penguin is back and we get an update on all the things he's been up to!
Lower Back Pain Relief ExercisesWellness expert Aubery Worek joins David Highfield and Celina Pompeani with exercises that can help relieve lower back pain!
STEM Fest At The Mall At RobinsonMikey Hood comes to us live from STEM Fest at the Mall At Robinson and gives us an update on all the goings-on!
More Pittsburgh Today Live Videos
Hickory Apple FestivalJessie Merckle and Ashley Clark, co-chairs of the Hickory Apple Festival give us the lowdown on this year's festival!
Blue Couch Concert: The Popravinas Perform "Sofia"The Popravinas perform a "Blue Couch Concert" in the PTL studio, playing their song "Sofia!"
Yelp Pittsburgh Recommends National Taco Day RestaurantsIt's National Taco Day! Rachel Carlson, Yelp Pittsburgh's Community Manager gives the PTL crew a rundown of the best places in the Burgh for tacos!
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Oct. 4, 2019KDKA's David Highfield and co-host Celina Pompeani catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
PTL Weekend Planner: Oct. 3, 2019Get ready for the weekend with PTL's Weekend Planner!
Walk To End Alzheimers 2019Walk Chair Beth Bershok and Walk Manager Shannon Koen stop by to talk about this year's Walk To End Alzheimers.
Erie's 5 And 20 Distillery And BreweryKDKA's Mike Hood visits the brewery to try some fall Rye Whiskey.
Chef Bill Fuller: Fall FavoritesWe're back in the kitchen with Big Burrito Executive Chef Bill Fuller.
Kidsburgh: Behind The ScenesKidsburgh Ambassador Yu-Ling Behr is here with the list of things to see in the new Kidsburgh Guide.
Pittsburgh Penguins Home OpenerPPG Paints Arena ranks 8th in the U.S. for great places to watch a game.
Happy Hour: Halloween CocktailsDave Kuiawa of PA Fine Wine and Good Spirits stops by with some Halloween-themed cocktail recipes.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Oct. 3, 2019KDKA's David Highfield and guest co-host Natalie Bencivenga catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Stem FestA free event to introduce kids to jobs in stem related fields.
Let's Talk HockeyPittsburgh Penguins behind the scenes team talk about the Pens home opener and what fans can expect for the season at the arena.
Cooking With Rania: Wings With A TwistRania's back with another recipe for delicious wings.
Life Coach: Reconnecting TipsDr. Marlene Boas encourages to get outdoors and enjoy the season.
Eye On Health: Athletic InjuriesA local doctor speaks on healing from sport injuries.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Oct. 2, 2019KDKA's David Highfield and Mikey Hood catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
All About TortoisesHenry Kacprzyk with Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium talks about tortoises.
Cooking Corner: Italian DishesChef Crystal Baldwin from Market District shows some dishes to celebrate National Italian Heritage Month.