Mikey Hood & Celina Pompeani go shopping for PTL's new set compliments of Levin Furniture.
Pittsburgh Today Live
Sponsored By
Categories: KDKATV
Latest Pittsburgh Today Live Videos
Decorating With LevinMikey Hood & Celina Pompeani go shopping for PTL's new set compliments of Levin Furniture.
Pop Up Bar: Halloween StyleNightmare on Forbes, a pop up bar located off Market Square is the perfect place to celebrate Halloween.
Bellevue House TourA peak inside interesting houses in one local neighborhood.
Keep It Reel: Oct. 14, 2019A look at the weekend's top earning movies at the box office.
Blooming Style & Design: Holiday FlowersSteve Neubauer of Neubauer's Flowers show a bit of decore for the upcoming holiday season.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Oct. 14, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
That's A Wrap: Oct. 11, 2019A look back on some of KDKA's David Highfield and Heather Abraham's favorite moments on the show this week.
Penguin Friday: Oct. 11, 2019Update on PTL puppy in training to be a canine companion for independence.
Fix It Friday with Andy Amrhein of Evey True Value Hardware: Oct. 11, 2019Learn how to protect your family and home from a fire.
More Pittsburgh Today Live Videos
CMU Cabaret NightFind out more on a fundraising evening involving CMU drama school students performing songs from composer David Yazbek
Pink Hair, We Care CampaignIzzazu co-founder Emilio shows how to support patients, survivors and raise money during breast cancer awareness month.
Gardening With Doug Oster: Summer Garden Wrap-UpTips on what to do with your garden now that fall is here.
The Great Pumpkin PatchMikey Hood gets some tips on picking the best pumpkin to carve.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Oct. 11, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Mummies Of The World ExhibitA peak at a new exhibition that's now opened at the PPG Science Pavilion at the Carnegie Science Center.
Tom Henry Chevrolet: Car SafetyA look at various car safety features available on some vehicles.
PTL Weekend Planner: Oct 10, 2019A listing of some of the fun events in the area in this week's weekend planner including a puppet parody.
Unique Christmas ShowTake a look at a top rated artisan show featuring Christmas items located in Ohio.
Yinzer ItemsFind out where you can get some Yinzer greeting cards and chocolates.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Oct. 10, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Tomorrow On PTL: Oct. 9, 2019See what's in store for tomorrow's airing of Pittsburgh Today Live.
Supper On Penn, New RestaurantThis new restaurant is making a name for itself in the Strip District.
A Bronx Tale Comes To PittsburghActor and playwright Chazz Palminteri stops by to talk about A Bronx Tale that comes to the Benedum Center in November.
Kindred Spirits Rescue RanchKDKA's Mikey Hood visits the rescue ranch in beaver county.
Cooking With Rania: October German FavoritesRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making food and drinks that are perfect for an Octoberfest Celebration.
Columbus Day And Fort Ligonier Day CelebrationsThere are two big parades happening this weekend in the Pittsburgh area.
Upcoming Lemieux 66 RaceNancy Angus, Executive Director of the Lemieux Foundation, stops by to talk about the annual 6.6K Run and Family Walk.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Oct. 9, 2019KDKA's David Highfield and Celina Pompeani catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Pittsburgh Ranked 8th Best City To VisitConde Nast Magazine's Readers' Choice Awards ranked the City of Pittsburgh as the 8th best large-city to visit.