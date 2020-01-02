PTL New Year's ResolutionsThe PTL Team talks about their New Year's resolutions.

4 hours ago

Seven Springs Ski Report: Jan. 2, 2020Abbey Way, of Seven Springs, has your weekly ski report!

4 hours ago

PTL Weekend Planner: Jan. 2, 2020Here's a look at what's going on this weekend in Pittsburgh.

4 hours ago

Kidsburgh: Indoor Fun For The WinterKidsburgh Ambassador Yu-Ling Behr stops by with a list of some places to take your kids during the winter months where they can burn off some energy.

5 hours ago

Good Deals Available To Restock Your Liquor Cabinet After The HolidaysDave Kuiawa, of Pennsylvania Fine Wine and Good Spirits, talks about restocking your liquor cabinet after the holidays.

5 hours ago

Tech Center: Healthy Living TechnologyKDKA's Mikey Hood has a look at technology that can help you live a healthier life!

5 hours ago

A Sneak Peek At PTL's New KitchenGet a sneak peek at Pittsburgh Today Live's brand new kitchen set!

5 hours ago

Former Steeler Arthur Moats Pens New Inspirational BookFormer Pittsburgh Steelers player Arthur Moats discusses the new book he's authored, "Theory of Life."

5 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 2, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield discuss the latest goings-on and give a sneak peek of what's coming up on the show.

5 hours ago

Best Of Pittsburgh Today Live: A New BeginningA look back at some of the PTL crews' favorite moments of 2019!

1 day ago

Best Of Pittsburgh Today Live: Mikey Goes To The FarmA look back at some of the PTL crews' favorite moments of 2019!

1 day ago

Best Of Pittsburgh Today Live: PTL Loves PGHA look back at some of the PTL crews' favorite moments of 2019!

1 day ago

Best Of Pittsburgh Today Live: Catching Up With Jeff GoldblumA look back at some of the PTL crews' favorite moments of 2019!

1 day ago

Best Of Pittsburgh Today Live: Putting Ron To WorkA look back at some of the PTL crews' favorite moments of 2019!

1 day ago

Best Of Pittsburgh Today Live: Celina Gets A WorkoutA look back at some of the PTL crews' favorite moments of 2019!

1 day ago

Best Of Pittsburgh Today Live: Heather & David's Favorite MomentsA look back at some of the PTL crews' favorite moments of 2019!

1 day ago

Best Of Pittsburgh Today Live 2019: Our Favorite MomentsA look back at some of the PTL crews' favorite moments of 2019!

1 day ago

The Raising Of The New Year's BallHappy 2020, Pittsburgh!

2 days ago

Highmark First Night Pittsburgh 2020 (Part 7)Join the Pittsburgh Today Live Crew, Heather Abraham and David Highfield, along with Bob Pompeani, Meghan Schiller, and John Shumway!

2 days ago

Highmark First Night Pittsburgh 2020 (Part 6)Join the Pittsburgh Today Live Crew, Heather Abraham and David Highfield, along with Bob Pompeani, Meghan Schiller, and John Shumway!

2 days ago

Highmark First Night Pittsburgh 2020 (Part 5)Join the Pittsburgh Today Live Crew, Heather Abraham and David Highfield, along with Bob Pompeani, Meghan Schiller, and John Shumway!

2 days ago

Highmark First Night Pittsburgh 2020 (Part 4)Join the Pittsburgh Today Live Crew, Heather Abraham and David Highfield, along with Bob Pompeani, Meghan Schiller, and John Shumway!

2 days ago

Highmark First Night Pittsburgh 2020 (Part 3)Join the Pittsburgh Today Live Crew, Heather Abraham and David Highfield, along with Bob Pompeani, Meghan Schiller, and John Shumway!

2 days ago

Highmark First Night Pittsburgh 2020 (Part 2)Join the Pittsburgh Today Live Crew, Heather Abraham and David Highfield, along with Bob Pompeani, Meghan Schiller, and John Shumway!

2 days ago