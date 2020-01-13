PTL Weekend Box OfficeA World War One story is top at the box office.

2 hours ago

Fresh New LookHow you can change your outlook and look with a hair cut.

2 hours ago

Eye On Design: Room MakeoversLevin's Furniture Thomas Tomasic shows three easy and affordable changes to make over a room.

2 hours ago

Fresh New Looks: WomenIzzazu Salon show how two women change their looks for the new year.

2 hours ago

The Art Of TravelRick Sicilio of Classic Travel and Tours explains the top travel trends.

2 hours ago

A Touch Of Magic: Derek HughesA national known magician is now in residence at Liberty Magic in the Cultural District.

3 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 13, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

3 hours ago

That's A Wrap: Jan. 10, 2020A look back on some of PTL team favorite moments on the show this week.

3 days ago

Bricksburgh!See how much fun you can have with a new exhibit at the Carnegie Science Center.

3 days ago

Aviary New ExhibitGet a sneak peak at some of the birds you'll see at the National Aviary's new exhibit, "Escape to the Islands."

3 days ago

Salvaged PittsburghA unique place in Mars, Butler County where you can find and restore various items.

3 days ago

PTL Pup UpdateHear how canine companion for independence pup, Penguin, spent his week.

3 days ago

Carnegie Science Center ExhibitsTake a look at two new exhibits at the Carnegie Science Center.

3 days ago

Friday Free For All: Jan. 10, 2020Members of the PTL team answer various questions.

3 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 10, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and Celina Pompeani catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

3 days ago

Hidden Valley SnowtubingYou can do more than just ski at Hidden Valley.

4 days ago

The Art of Snow MakingLearn how Hidden Valley keeps the snow in prime condition for skiers.

4 days ago

Hidden Valley FoodCelina Pompeani shows some of the food and drinks available at the resort.

4 days ago

Hidden Valley Weekend FunHidden Valley wintertime family fun weekend.

4 days ago

PTL Weekend Planner: Jan. 9, 2020A listing of some of the fun events in the area in this week's weekend planner.

4 days ago

Hidden Valley GearLearn how easy it is to get ski gear and lessons.

4 days ago

Hidden Valley Ski FashionA look at some of the latest ski wear fashion available to purchase at Hidden Valley.

4 days ago

Look At Hidden ValleyMikey Hood and Celina Pompeani take a look at all that can be done at Hidden Valley.

4 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 9, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and Ron Smiley catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

4 days ago