Levin's Furniture Thomas Tomasic shows three easy and affordable changes to make over a room.
Latest Videos
PTL Weekend Box OfficeA World War One story is top at the box office.
Fresh New LookHow you can change your outlook and look with a hair cut.
Fresh New Looks: WomenIzzazu Salon show how two women change their looks for the new year.
The Art Of TravelRick Sicilio of Classic Travel and Tours explains the top travel trends.
A Touch Of Magic: Derek HughesA national known magician is now in residence at Liberty Magic in the Cultural District.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 13, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
That's A Wrap: Jan. 10, 2020A look back on some of PTL team favorite moments on the show this week.
Bricksburgh!See how much fun you can have with a new exhibit at the Carnegie Science Center.
Aviary New ExhibitGet a sneak peak at some of the birds you'll see at the National Aviary's new exhibit, "Escape to the Islands."
Salvaged PittsburghA unique place in Mars, Butler County where you can find and restore various items.
PTL Pup UpdateHear how canine companion for independence pup, Penguin, spent his week.
Carnegie Science Center ExhibitsTake a look at two new exhibits at the Carnegie Science Center.
Friday Free For All: Jan. 10, 2020Members of the PTL team answer various questions.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 10, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and Celina Pompeani catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Hidden Valley SnowtubingYou can do more than just ski at Hidden Valley.
The Art of Snow MakingLearn how Hidden Valley keeps the snow in prime condition for skiers.
Hidden Valley FoodCelina Pompeani shows some of the food and drinks available at the resort.
Hidden Valley Weekend FunHidden Valley wintertime family fun weekend.
PTL Weekend Planner: Jan. 9, 2020A listing of some of the fun events in the area in this week's weekend planner.
Hidden Valley GearLearn how easy it is to get ski gear and lessons.
Hidden Valley Ski FashionA look at some of the latest ski wear fashion available to purchase at Hidden Valley.
Look At Hidden ValleyMikey Hood and Celina Pompeani take a look at all that can be done at Hidden Valley.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 9, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and Ron Smiley catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.