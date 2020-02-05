PTL Puppy Penguin Pupdate: Feb. 7, 2020PTL service puppy-in-training Penguin and his handlers have more information on Canine Companion for Independence's Valentine's Day celebration!

1 day ago

Monster Jam Returns To PPG Paints ArenaPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood gets a preview of Monster Jam at PPG Paints Arena!

1 day ago

The Benefits Of PizzaRegistered dietician Caroline Passerrello stops by to explain the benefits of pizza ahead of National Pizza Day!

1 day ago

Makeover Week: Making Over Your LookMakeup artist Stee Mathews stops by with some types on updating your look!

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 7, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield get the latest on the snowstorm that hampered the morning rush hour and preview what's to come on the show!

1 day ago

Weekend Planner: Feb. 6, 2020Here's a look at all the local happenings this weekend!

2 days ago

Touring Pittsburgh's New Luxury PenthouseKDKA's Celina Pompeani tours Pittsburgh's newest luxury penthouse condo!

2 days ago

Local Guy Makes Backpacks Out Of Recycled MaterialsIan Rosenberger debuts his new backpacks made out of recycled materials.

2 days ago

Seven Springs Ski Report: Feb. 6, 2020This week's Seven Springs Ski Report with Abbey Way!

2 days ago

Kidsburgh: Fun Activities For WinterYu-ling Behr, of Kidsburgh, has a look at ways to get the family out of the house during winter!

2 days ago

Makeover Week: Cleaning Out Heather's MinivanWith some assistance from Kate Durbin from Tom Henry Chevrolet, David and Heather give Heather's mom minivan a cleanup makeover!

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 6, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

2 days ago

Beaver County Native Amber Returns For New Season Of 'Survivor'"Survivor" host Jeff Probst previews the new season that features Beaver County native Amber Brkich Mariano.

3 days ago

Makeover Monday: Levin Furniture Gives Lucky Woman A Bedroom MakeoverAs part of Makeover Week, Levin Furniture gives a lucky woman the bedroom makeover of her dreams.

3 days ago

"Miss Saigon" Returns To The Benedum CenterActor Red Concepcion talks abotu bringing "Miss Saigon" back to the Pittsburgh Cultural District.

3 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 5, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up with Ron Smiley on National Weather Person's Day and preview what's coming up on the show.

3 days ago

David Highfield Tells A Cautionary Autocorrect TaleKDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield discuss an autocorrect error in an e-mail

3 days ago

Cooking With Rania: Gingered Stir Fry With Scallops And Snow PeasKDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield are back in Pittsburgh Today Live's Kitchen with Rania Harris of Rania's Catering.

3 days ago

Steven Brault To Perform At Heinz HallKDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield discuss Pirates pitcher Steven Brault set to perform at Heinz Hall with Blockbuster Broadway.

3 days ago

Pirates Shipping Off To Spring TrainingKDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield discuss the Pittsburgh Pirates shipping to Florida for spring training.

3 days ago

Pittsburgh Zoo Animals In WinterPittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium's Henry Kacprzyk talks about how the zoo animals deal with the winter season.

4 days ago

Celina Around Town: Emerson's In Market SquareIn the latest Celina Around Town, Celina Pompeani visits Emerson's in Market Square.

4 days ago

Cooking Corner: Smoky Heirloom Tomato SoupMarket District Chef Crystal Baldwin stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with a fresh take on an American classic.

4 days ago

Making Over Your Inner VoiceLife coach Dr. Marlene Boas stops by with some advice on making over your inner voice.

4 days ago