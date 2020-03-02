Weekend Box Office: March 2, 2020David and Celina take a look at the weekend box office numbers!

Pittsburgh Musical Theater Bringing 'The Sound Of Music' To Byham TheaterActressLara Hayhurst stops by with the young actors playing the Von Trapp children to preview Pittsburgh Musical Theater's upcoming production of the classic, "The Sound Of Music."

Previewing The Home & Garden ShowExecutive Director John DeSantis stops by to preview the Duquesne Light Home & Garden Show, which opens at the end of this week!

WW: Springtime RecipesMary Vogliano, WW Ambassador, stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with some delicious springtime recipes.

Money Monday: Coronavirus Impact On Your WalletIn this week's Money Monday, Hefren-Tillotson Senior Vice President Jayme Meredith talks about the impact coronavirus is having on the global economy and the effects it could have on your wallet.

Hot Topics: Did You Pay Attention In Class?A new facial expression study is taking David and Celina back to their school days.

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: March 2, 2020KDKA's Celina Pompeani and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Hot Topics: Girl Scout CookiesTeam PTL reveals their favorite Girl Scout cookies!

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 28, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

That's A Wrap: Feb. 28, 2020We're taking a look back at the week that was!

Penguin Pupdate: Feb. 28, 2020Canine Companions for Independence puppy raiser Jill Sabo and Penguin stop by for their weekly pupdate!

Miss Universe Spreads Her Inspiring MessageMiss Universe Zozibini Tunzi stops by to spread her message of hope for young women.

5 Ways To Beat The Winter BluesPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood wraps up Beat The Winter Blues Week with five ways to beat your winter doldrums!

Fresh Fish Options For Lenten FridaysChef Dennis Marron, of the Merchant Oyster Co., stops by with some fresh fish meal options for Lenten Fridays!

Behind The Scenes At Disney On IcePittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani goes behind the scenes at Disney On Ice at PPG Paints Arena!

Doug Oster: Forcing Your Spring Flowers To Grow InsideGarden guru Doug Oster stops by with some tips on how to enjoy spring flowers early!

Armenian Pup Finds New Hope In PittsburghIt’s been one heck of a long journey for Nika, but this sweet shepherd mix pup is now getting a second chance here in Pittsburgh after being thrown out like trash in a faraway country.

Weekend Planner: Feb. 27, 2020Heather and David have a rundown of what's going on around town this weekend!

Operation Destination Getaway: Nemacolin Woodlands Resort (Pt. 2)Pittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani takes a winter getaway to Nemacolin Woodlands Resort!

Kidsburgh: After-School Club Promotes Entrepreneurship And Giving BackAn after-school club started by some kids at Avonworth Primary School has become so popular, there are now 24 of them in four states; KDKA's Kristine Sorensen reports.

Operation Destination Getaway: Nemacolin Woodlands Resort (Pt. 1)Pittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani takes a winter getaway to Nemacolin Woodlands Resort!

Seven Springs Ski Report: Feb. 27, 2020Seven Springs' Abbey Way gives the weekend ski report!

Rick Dayton Cooks For Recipes Of HopeKDKA Morning News Anchor Rick Dayton is in the kitchen cooking for a good cause!

Hot Topics: Is Pittsburgh Lazy?Heather and David discuss a study naming Pittsburgh a "lazy city."

