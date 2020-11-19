Something Good: Man Rescues Puppy From GatorPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have a look at an incredible story out of Florida of a man rescue a puppy from an alligator.

1 hour ago

Wexford Elementary Students Shatter KDKA-TV Turkey Fundraising EffortsThe students at Wexford Elementary School have set a new fundraising record for the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund!

1 hour ago

Ask Dr. Mike: How To Keep Your Pets Safe This ThanksgivingPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with Animal General's Dr. Mike Hutchinson about how to keep your pet from eating table scraps this Thanksgiving!

2 hours ago

'A Hartwood Holiday' To Air On Pittsburgh's CWPittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham talks with Allegheny County Special Events Manager Bill Deasy about "A Hartwood Holiday" concert which will be airing on Pittsburgh's CW!

3 hours ago

Meet Wilson! Mikey Names Her New PuppyPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood reveals what she has decided to name her new puppy!

3 hours ago

Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership Hosting Safe Visits With SantaKDKA's Celina Pompeani has more on how kids can safely visit with Santa Claus at the Peoples Gas Holiday Market in Downtown Pittsburgh.

5 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 23, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

5 hours ago

That's A Wrap: Nov. 20, 2020We're wrapping up this week on Pittsburgh Today Live!

3 days ago

Something Good: Good Luck To The Mars PlanetsPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David wish good luck to the Mars High School soccer teams who are playing for state championships!

3 days ago

Local Students Show Support For The KDKA-TV Turkey FundPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have a look at home local students are supporting the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund!

3 days ago

New Hulu Holiday Movie Films In PittsburghPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani sits down with actors Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen, the stars of the new holiday movie, "Happiest Season."

3 days ago

PTL Deal Days: Nov. 20, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have this week's Deal Days products and services!

3 days ago

'Happiest Season' Stars Take In Pittsburgh While Filming Holiday MoviePittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani sits down with actors Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis, the stars of the new holiday movie, "Happiest Season."

3 days ago

Visiting With The Stars Of 'Bob Hearts Abishola'Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David virtually visit with Swissvale native Billy Gardell and his co-star Folake Olowofoyeku of CBS hit comedy, "Bob Hearts Abishola."

3 days ago

Pupdate: The 'Wait' CommandPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood visits with Canine Companions for Independence puppy raiser Jill Sabo who is teaching Penguin the "Wait" command.

3 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 20, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

3 days ago

Something Good: Christmas Song For DogsPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have a look at a new Christmas song for dogs!

4 days ago

Kids Giving Back, Donating To KDKA-TV Turkey FundPittsburgh Today Live's David and Heather have a look at some local kids giving to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund!

4 days ago

A Look At Feel Nu Spa's TreatmentsPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a look at the treatments offered by Feel Nu Spa!

4 days ago

Verizon Trying To Bridge Local Digital DividePittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani has a look at Verizon's Level Up 412 program, which is trying to bridge the local digital divide.

4 days ago

PTL Weekend Guide: Nov. 19, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David check in with Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier who has a look at what's going on around town this weekend.

4 days ago

Food Bank Workers, Volunteers Working Hard To Meet Thanksgiving DemandPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood visits the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank where workers and volunteers are working overtime this season to meet demand amid the pandemic.

4 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 19, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

4 days ago

Something Good: Airbnb Features 'Home Alone' HousePittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have a look a new Airbnb themed after the holiday classic, "Home Alone."

5 days ago