Mother's Day Gift Suggestions From Neubauer's Flowers & Market HouseSteve Neubauer, of Neubauer's Flowers & Market House in Uniontown, joins us with some great gift suggestions for Mother's Day!

35 minutes ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: May 4, 2021 (Pt. 2)Dr. Lori is back to appraise more of your antiques and family heirlooms!

37 minutes ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: May 4, 2021 (Pt. 1)Dr. Lori is back to appraise more of your antiques and family heirlooms!

40 minutes ago

Honoring Mom: Kiya TomlinAs part of the week leading up to Mother's Day, Heather Abraham is featuring local moms making a difference in Pittsburgh! Today, she is talking to Kiya Tomlin, fashion designer, mom and wife to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin!

59 minutes ago

History Lessons On Cinco De Mayo And Mother's DayHeinz History Center CEO Andy Masich has a look at the history of Cinco de Mayo and Mother's Day!

1 hour ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 4, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield and Heather Abraham catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 hour ago

Something Good: Shaler Area Teacher Michael PennWe have a look at Shaler Area School District teacher Michael Penn, who made an amazing trip to Antarctica!

1 day ago

Pop Talk Live: May 3, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with Kristen Buccigrossi, of Y108 Pittsburgh, about Gabby Barrett, a possible return of Bennifer, and much more!

1 day ago

Pupdate: An Update On Penguin And Our New PTL PupCanine Companions puppy raiser Jill Sabo has an update on how Penguin is doing in advanced training and the progress on our new PTL puppy!

1 day ago

Honoring Mom: Noranne YarboughAs part of Teacher Appreciation Week and Mother's Day, Heather Abraham is featuring local moms making a difference in Pittsburgh! Up first, mom and teacher Noranne Yarbough!

1 day ago

Kidsburgh: Family-Friendly Events In MayKidsburgh Ambassabor Yu-Ling Behr has a look at some of the family-friendly events going on around Pittsburgh in the month of May, including Remake Learning Days!

1 day ago

Money Monday: Tuition Sticker ShockIn today's Money Monday segment, Hefren-Tillotson's Jayme Meredith has advice on saving to send your children to college!

1 day ago

David Vs. The SquirrelThe squirrel is back, and this season, he's brought a friend!

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 3, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield and Heather Abraham catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

That's A Wrap: April 30, 2021That's a wrap for this week on PTL!

4 days ago

The Best Gifts For Mom On Mother's DayIn today's The List, what do moms want most this Mother's Day?

4 days ago

Pet Of The Week: Morwen From Animal FriendsThis week's Pet of the Week comes to us from Animal Friends. Morwen is a sweet, playful and active girl looking for a good home!

4 days ago

How To Watch The Canine Companions Puppy CamCanine Companions has launched a puppy cam for their "P" litter of pups! One of them is headed to Pittsburgh!

4 days ago

Three Rivers Arts Festival Lineup UnveiledPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a look at what's coming up at this year's Three Rivers Arts Festival!

4 days ago

PTL Deal Days: April 30, 2021Heather and David have this week's featured products for PTL Deal Days to help you shop small and support local businesses!

4 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: April 30, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield and Heather Abraham catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

4 days ago

Something Good: Homeville Elementary's Kindness ClubThe students of Homeville Elementary School's Kindness Club are at it again, this time making arts & crafts to send residents of a local care home.

5 days ago

Pittsburgh Bridal Showcase Returning To Convention CenterPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has more on the Pittsburgh Bridal Showcase opening this weekend at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

5 days ago

Chef Bill Fuller: Cinco De Mayo RecipesChef Bill Fuller, of the big Burrito Group, is getting ready for Cinco de Mayo!

5 days ago