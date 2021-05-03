Kidsburgh Ambassabor Yu-Ling Behr has a look at some of the family-friendly events going on around Pittsburgh in the month of May, including Remake Learning Days!
Something Good: Shaler Area Teacher Michael PennWe have a look at Shaler Area School District teacher Michael Penn, who made an amazing trip to Antarctica!
Pop Talk Live: May 3, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with Kristen Buccigrossi, of Y108 Pittsburgh, about Gabby Barrett, a possible return of Bennifer, and much more!
Pupdate: An Update On Penguin And Our New PTL PupCanine Companions puppy raiser Jill Sabo has an update on how Penguin is doing in advanced training and the progress on our new PTL puppy!
Honoring Mom: Noranne YarboughAs part of Teacher Appreciation Week and Mother's Day, Heather Abraham is featuring local moms making a difference in Pittsburgh! Up first, mom and teacher Noranne Yarbough!
Money Monday: Tuition Sticker ShockIn today's Money Monday segment, Hefren-Tillotson's Jayme Meredith has advice on saving to send your children to college!
David Vs. The SquirrelThe squirrel is back, and this season, he's brought a friend!
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 3, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield and Heather Abraham catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
That's A Wrap: April 30, 2021That's a wrap for this week on PTL!
The Best Gifts For Mom On Mother's DayIn today's The List, what do moms want most this Mother's Day?
Pet Of The Week: Morwen From Animal FriendsThis week's Pet of the Week comes to us from Animal Friends. Morwen is a sweet, playful and active girl looking for a good home!
How To Watch The Canine Companions Puppy CamCanine Companions has launched a puppy cam for their "P" litter of pups! One of them is headed to Pittsburgh!
Three Rivers Arts Festival Lineup UnveiledPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a look at what's coming up at this year's Three Rivers Arts Festival!
PTL Deal Days: April 30, 2021Heather and David have this week's featured products for PTL Deal Days to help you shop small and support local businesses!
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: April 30, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield and Heather Abraham catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Something Good: Homeville Elementary's Kindness ClubThe students of Homeville Elementary School's Kindness Club are at it again, this time making arts & crafts to send residents of a local care home.
Pittsburgh Bridal Showcase Returning To Convention CenterPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has more on the Pittsburgh Bridal Showcase opening this weekend at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.
Chef Bill Fuller: Cinco De Mayo RecipesChef Bill Fuller, of the big Burrito Group, is getting ready for Cinco de Mayo!
Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Coming To PittsburghWe're talking with Corey Ross, the co-producer of the popular Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition, about its upcoming stop in Pittsburgh.
PTL Weekend Guide: April 29, 2021Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier has a look at what's going on around town this weekend!
Parking Problems!Are you a far-away parker or a right-outside-the-door parker?
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: April 29, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield and Heather Abraham catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Something Good: Officer Saves Baby's LifePleasant Hills Police Officer Kristin Mitrisin is being hailed a hero after helping to save a newborn baby's life.
Eye On Health: Vaccine DistributionPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with Highmark Health Chief Analytics Officer Richard Clark about getting the COVID-19 vaccine distributed to everyone.