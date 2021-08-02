Something Good: Inspirational 8-Year-Old!Cavanaugh Bell, 8, and his mother came to Pittsburgh over the weekend to support the Allignment Chapter, a local non-profit that helps support single mothers with the basics.

3 hours ago

Money Monday: How To Adjust To A Fluctuating EconomyPTL's David Highfield is chatting with Jayme Meredith, of Hefren-Tillotson, about how best to adjust to a fluctuating economy.

3 hours ago

Local Man Discusses The Importance Of SMA Awareness MonthPTL's Celina Pompeani is visiting with Nick Sinagra, who calling attention to SMA Awareness Month. Nick is living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, but has never let him hold him back!

3 hours ago

Alexandra Loutsion Previews The Pittsburgh Festival OperaSinger and performer Alexandra Loutsion, a Canonsburg native, previews the upcoming Pittsburgh Festival Opera!

3 hours ago

Canonsburg Native To Sing At Pittsburgh Festival OperaPTL's Mikey Hood is chatting with singer and performer Alexandra Loutsion, a Canonsburg native, about the upcoming Pittsburgh Festival Opera.

3 hours ago

The List: First Date TipsIn today's The List, we have some tips for anyone going on a first date.

4 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Aug. 2, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield and Mikey Hood catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

4 hours ago

That's A Wrap: July 30, 2021That's a wrap for this week on PTL! We'll see you Monday morning!

3 days ago

'Burgh Buzz: July 30, 2021PTL's Mikey and David have a look at what's buzzing around the Pittsburgh area!

3 days ago

Butler Co. Beagle Voted Nation's Top Therapy DogBow Tie Boone, the beagle from Butler County, has been named the country’s top therapy dog in the American Humane Hero Dog Awards competition!

3 days ago

Swimming Safety Tips For Parents And ChildrenPTL's Heather Abraham and her daughter, Lila, visit Gold Fish Swim School to get some valuable tips to stay safe while in the water.

3 days ago

New Golf Experience Opens In Downtown PittsburghPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood visits Five Iron Golf, a new golfing experience in downtown Pittsburgh.

3 days ago

New Food Truck Stunt Pig Cooking Up Delicious DishesPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood is talking to the people behind the delicious new food truck, Stunt Pig!

3 days ago

Mobile Entertainment Comes To Penn Hills CinemasPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani visits Penn Hills Cinemas where a new mobile party is bringing fun, music and entertainment!

3 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: July 30, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield and Mikey Hood catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

3 days ago

Shows Return To Idlewild & SoakZoneJeff Croushore, of Idlewild & SoakZone, joins us with a look at all the family-friendly events coming up at the park!

4 days ago

PTL Weekend Guide: July 29, 2021Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier joins us with a look at some of the events going on around town this weekend!

4 days ago

What's Coming Up At The MeadowsPTL's Celina Pompeani visits The Meadows in Washington County to find out from VP and GM Tony Frabbiele what events they have coming up for the rest of summer!

4 days ago

City Of Pittsburgh Has Full Calendar Of Events For AugustPTL's Ron Smiley is chatting with Beth Bliss, from the city's Office of Special Events, about all the activities coming up in August.

4 days ago

Understanding The Pressures On AthletesDr. Aimee Kimball, if KPEX Consulting, talks with us about the pressures on athletes and who we can be understanding and help them through the tough times.

4 days ago

The List: Close Encounters With The Moose KindIn today's The List, we have some tips for you in case you should ever find yourself nose-to-nose with a moose!

4 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: July 29, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield and Mikey Hood catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

4 days ago

The List: Better SleepIn today's The List, we're looking at some tips from a local doctor to get a better night's sleep!

5 days ago

Something Good: Lost Wallet ReturnedA local family is trying to track down the Good Samaritan who returned their son's missing wallet.

5 days ago