PTL Preview: Aug. 25, 2021What's coming up on PTL Wednesday? Heather and David take a look.

1 hour ago

Something Good: 2 Friends Biking Through 17 StatesTwo friends, Alec and Jamie, are riding their bikes from Connecticut to California. They ride in honor of Alec's son, who was just 20 years old when he passed away from osteosarcoma.

1 hour ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Aug. 24, 2021 (Pt. 1)We ask antiques expert Dr. Lori about the value of five items chosen from the PTL mailbox.

2 hours ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Aug. 24, 2021 (Pt. 2)We ask antiques expert Dr. Lori more about the value of five items chosen from the PTL mailbox.

2 hours ago

Gateway ClipperIt's time to tackle the End of Summer Bucket List. Celina Pompeani is out on the river with the Gateway Clipper fleet.

2 hours ago

Mary Ours' Forecast (8/24)Meteorologist Mary Ours has the forecast on PTL.

2 hours ago

Educator Spotlight: Melissa TrabertIn this week's Educator Spotlight, we feature 4th grade teacher Melissa Trabert.

2 hours ago

Cooking Corner: Great To Go Meal KitsThe pandemic took meal delivery kits to a whole new level. Giant Eagle Chef and Restaurant Leader Crystal Baldwin is in the PTL Kitchen with something you never knew you always needed.

2 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Aug. 24, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show and chat with Dan Noschese about being an extra on Netflix's Sweet Girl!

2 hours ago

Something Good: Kennywood Employee Goes Above And BeyondA mom set out to take pictures of her son's beloved stuffed hamster while he left Mow Mow to go to school. When the mom called Kennywood, an employee went above and beyond in helping with Mow Mow's quest.

1 day ago

Pop Talk Live: Aug. 23, 2021Stars in our city and babies on the brain. It's time for Pop Talk Live with Kristen Buccigrossi.

1 day ago

Dr. Mike Hutchinson On Leaving Pets At HomeIt's the first day of school for some kids in our area, and with many parents already back at work, it may be the first time your pet is home alone since the pandemic began. What do you do? Dr. Mike Hutchinson has the answers.

1 day ago

Wedding WorkoutWith the big day just around the corner, Celina Pompeani joins Aubrey Worek for a wedding workout.

1 day ago

Rock And Roll EDUIf you or your kids are fans of music, did you know you could use that as a springboard for fun with learning? The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has something that's teaching young people about more than just chart-topping songs.

1 day ago

Mary Ours' Forecast (8/23)Mary Ours has the forecast on PTL.

1 day ago

The HighlineIt's End Of Summer Bucket List Week at PTL. First up: Mikey Hood visits The Highline.

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Aug. 23, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

That's A Wrap: Aug. 20, 2021That's a wrap for this week on PTL!

4 days ago

Real Estate Checklist: Staging Your Home For SaleIn this edition of Real Estate Checklist with Bonnie Loya, we're looking at how to stage your home to get it to sell quickly.

4 days ago

'Burgh Buzz: Aug. 20, 2021Heather and Mikey have a look at what everyone is buzzing about in town! From community days to county fairs and the debut of Jason Momoa's Pittsburgh-filmed Netflix movie!

4 days ago

Author's New Book Aims To Help College Students CookWe're talking to author Sarah Long, who wrote "College Cooking 101: Fast Food Without a Kitchen." She is showing us some recipes perfect for the student on the go!

4 days ago

Local Family Finds Support, Community In 'Walk To End Alzheimer's'A local family tells the story of how Alzheimer's disease has changed their lives and why they participate in Pittsburgh's Walk to End Alzheimer's.

4 days ago

Celina Takes On The Pickle-Lixir ChallengeBefore the competition this weekend, Celina Pompeani is doing the Pickle Juice Chugging Contest!

4 days ago

Picklesburgh Celebrates All Things PickledPTL's Celina Pompeani is talking with Jack Dougherty, of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, about the return of Picklesburgh!

4 days ago