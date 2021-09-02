Something Good: We're Rooting For You, Jackie!Good luck to our friend and PTL health and wellness contributor Jackie Hale as she competes in the NPC North American Bodybuilding Championships!

Kidsburgh: Back To SchoolWe're chatting with Kidsburgh Ambassador Yu-Ling Behr about back to school time!

Pittsburgh Promise, Day Owl Team To Provide Backpacks To StudentsPTL's Mikey Hood is finding out how The Pittsburgh Promise is teaming with Day Owl to provide Pittsburgh Public School 6th graders with backpacks!

Happy Hour: Labor Day CocktailsDave Kuiawa, of Fine Wine & Good Spirits, stops by with a few cocktail recipes to celebrate the Labor Day Weekend.

PTL Weekend Guide: Sept. 2, 2021Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier has a look at some of the fun events going on around town this weekend!

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Sept. 2, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Eye On Health: Men's HealthPTL's David Highfield is talking with Dr. Herman Bagga, AHN's director for the Center of Men's Health.

Something Good: Remembeing ScarlettA family has turned tragedy into hope with the Scarlett Lillian Pauley Foundation.

Liberty Magic Opening Its Doors To Guests AgainMagician Jon Tai shows off some of his magic and talks about Liberty Magic reopening its doors to the public.

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Aug. 31, 2021 (Pt. 2)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is back with more of your family heirlooms and treasures!

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Aug. 31, 2021 (Pt. 1)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is back with more of your family heirlooms and treasures!

It'll Be A Hoot! Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium Have Full Fall SchedulePTL's Celina Pompeani chats with Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium's Henry Kacprzyk and his friend Artemis the owl about what's coming up this fall at the zoo!

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Aug. 31, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Educator Spotlight: Heather ErdleyIn this week's Educator Spotlight, we highlight Heather Erdley, a high school English teacher!

Something Good: Local Youth Golf Club Wins BigA new local youth golf club has won the tri-state sectionals and are advancing to a Regional Finals competition! We wish them the best of luck!

Pop Talk Live: Aug. 30, 2021We're chatting with Maria D'Antonio of Y108 for all the latest celebrity news and gossip!

Savor Pittsburgh Celebrates 15th Anniversary With Outdoor GalaPTL's Celina Pompeani is getting the details on Savor Pittsburgh's 15th anniversary outdoor gala to benefit Magee-Womens Research Institute.

Real Estate Checklist: Restoring A Landmark In Washington CountyPTL's Mikey Hood visits Washington County where real estate listing expert Bonnie Loya is showing off a newly restored landmark on Main Street!

Handy Andy: Prepping For Flooding From IdaWe're chatting with Handy Andy Amhrein, from Evey True Value Hardware, as the track of Tropical Storm Ida looks to be headed towards Western Pennsylvania.

The List: Best Things About Being A KidIn today's The List, we're looking at a survey that ranks the things we miss most about being a kid!

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Aug. 30, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield and Mikey Hood catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

That's A Wrap: Aug. 27, 2021That's a wrap for this week on PTL!

Kristin Emery's Full Forecast (8/27)Kristin Emery shares her weekend forecast with PTL.

84 Lumber Custom MillworkDid you know there's a unique home improvement offering right here in Pittsburgh?

