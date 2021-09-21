Educator Spotlight: Erin McDonaldIn this week's Educator Spotlight, we're honoring Erin McDonald a 12th grade English teacher.

2 hours ago

Something Good: Team Violet RippyA local woman is remembering her mother by joining with the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation to raise awareness and find treatments and a cure.

2 hours ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Sept. 21, 2021 (Pt. 2)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

2 hours ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Sept. 21, 2021 (Pt. 1)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

2 hours ago

Cooking Corner: Roast Chicken With Apples And FennelGiant Eagle Chef Crystal Baldwin is bringing in the fall season with some apple recipes!

2 hours ago

Distilled Spirits And The Art Of Making ThemPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood visits 4Four6 Distillery to learn more about their creation process ahead of Pittsburgh Magazine's Whiskey and Fine Spirits Festival at Rivers Casino.

2 hours ago

Taste It Tuesday: Maestro's Sauce Co.In today's Taste It Tuesday segment, we're sampling Maestro's Sauce Co.!

2 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Sept. 21, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

2 hours ago

Something Good: NA Grad Competing In Scientific ChallengeNorth Allegheny High School 2021 grad Faith Wynn needs your help! She's competing in the Breakthrough Challenge, a worldwide competition for young people who love science.

1 day ago

Gwen's Girls Holding Black Girl Equity Alliance SummitPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood is talking with dr. Kathi Elliott, the CEO of Gwen's Girls, about the Black Girls Equity Alliance Summit coming up next weekend.

1 day ago

Etiquette Expert's Advice On Avoiding Awkward Social InteractionsEtiquette expert, Liz Aquino, of the Good Manners Group, has some advice on getting through those awkward social interactions.

1 day ago

Great Race Week Kicks Off In PittsburghPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani has a look at all the fun events coming up for Great Race Week in the city!

1 day ago

A Gathering of Chefs Event Benefits The Bradley CenterPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood is talking with Chef Martin LaMarche, of V&V Scratch Kitchen, about "A Gathering of Chefs," which benefits The Bradley Center.

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Sept. 9, 2021 (Pt. 2)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Sept. 20, 2021 (Pt. 1)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

That's A Wrap: Sept. 17, 2021That's a wrap for this week on PTL!

4 days ago

CGI STEM Season: Commonwealth Charter AcademyWe're counting down to STEM Fest! Here's a look at Commonwealth Charter Academy.

4 days ago

Rising Band, Animal Sun, Playing In Kittanning This WeekendWe're talking with indie rock-pop band, Animal Sun, about their music and their show this weekend in Kittanning.

4 days ago

Previewing The Hosanna House Bridal ShowPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood is talking to Ardana Jefferson, the director of this weekend's Hosanna House Bridal Show at the Sherwood Events Center.

4 days ago

Tour The Blitzburgh Bus!Steelers fan Jazzy Jeff is taking David on a tour of his Blitzburgh Bus!

4 days ago

Gearing Up For The Steelers Home Opener!PTL's Heather and David are introducing us to the owner of Yinzers in the 'Burgh where you can find all your Steelers' gear needs, and taking a tour of the ultimate Steelers bus!

4 days ago

Pittsburgh Native Making It Big On TikTok With Sports VideosWe're chatting with Pittsburgh native and TikTok star Frank Smith about his viral sports videos!

4 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Sept. 17, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

4 days ago

Emmys Week: A Chat With Actress Ming-Na WenFor Emmys Week, we're chatting with actress Ming-Na Wen who is a Mt. Lebanon High School and Carnegie Mellon University alum!

5 days ago