Something Good: Happy 103rd Birthday, Madeline!We're wishing World War II veteran Madeline Buchek a very happy birthday!

2 hours ago

PTL Weekend Guide: Oct. 14, 2021Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier has a look at some of the fun events happening around town this weekend!

2 hours ago

Local Companies Taking Part In Spark America Fitness ChallengePTL's Mikey Hood and her dog Wilson are going for a walk at The Point with Christy Sebastian, of ServiceLink. They are one of the companies participating in Spark America's Fitness Challenge!

3 hours ago

Kidsburgh: Family-Friendly Halloween FunWe're chatting with Kidsburgh Ambassador Yu-Ling Behr about some of the family-friendly Halloween fun going on in the Pittsburgh area!

3 hours ago

Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest ReturnsPTL's Mikey Hood visits Kennywood where spokesperson Nick Paradise is giving her all the spooky details on the return of Phantom Fall Fest!

3 hours ago

The List: Pittsburgh's Favorite DessertsYou have spoken, in today's The List, we're looking at your favorite desserts!

3 hours ago

Penguin Graduates, Gets Paired With His Forever PersonOur beloved PTL pup Penguin has graduated from Canine Companions advanced training. Watch here as he reunites with the Sabos and they meet his new family.

3 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Oct. 14, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

3 hours ago

A Pie In The Face For The Turkey Fund!Behind the scenes of the PTL crew getting pied in the face for the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund!

1 day ago

Something Good: It's Penguin's Graduation DayOur PTL pup Penguin is graduating from Canine Companions! Congratulations to our sweet pup!

1 day ago

Spark Pittsburgh Aims To Get Pittsburgh MovingPTL producers Krista and Teddy are talking with People One Health CEO Jordan Taradash about the Spark wellness program!

1 day ago

Coming Up: Turkey Fund 2021We've launched year 40 of the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund! Here's a look at how we'll be celebrating leading up to Thanksgiving!

1 day ago

Eye On Health: Medicare EnrollmentIn this week's Eye On Health, we're talking with Ellen Galardy, of Highmark Health, about the annual Medicare enrollment period and why it's important to take action.

1 day ago

Cooking With Rania: Sausage And Potatoes Au Gratin BakeRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is back with another recipe from Shop 'n Save! This week she's making a great fest for Oktoberfest!

1 day ago

Ford Driving Skills For Life: Laurel High SchoolPTL's Ron Smiley virtually visited Laurel High School for another year of "Taking The Lead: Ford Driving Skills For Life" assemblies!

1 day ago

KDKA-TV Turkey Fund Cookies Available At Bartram House BakeryGet your KDKA-TV Turkey Fund Cookie from Bartram House Bakery!

1 day ago

Kicking Off The 40th Year Of The KDKA-TV Turkey FundWe're kicking off the 40th year of the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund! PTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison visits the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to find out more about this year's campaign.

1 day ago

The List: Most Googled Halloween CostumesIn today's The List, we're looking at what the most Googled Halloween costumes are this year!

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Oct. 13, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

Something Good: Bodybuilder Battles BackIn today's Something Good, a young man defies the odds and makes a comeback fit for the big screen.

2 days ago

Teaching Kids Good HabitsHow do you make sure your kids are forming good habits, especially when it comes to how they care for others?

2 days ago

Educator Spotlight: Lacey EckmanLacey Eckman teaches eighth grade health and physical education.

2 days ago

Derek Reese And 'Masculine Artifacts'While Pittsburgh-based artist Derek Reese grew up in Morgantown, his work has caught the eye of a premiere film festival in Chile.

2 days ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori? Pt. 2 (10/12)Dr. Lori is back for part two of "What's It Worth?"

2 days ago