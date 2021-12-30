Something Good: Noon Year's Eve For New ParentsA family is hosting a baby-friendly New Year's Eve celebration.

T.J. Watt Designed Steelers Beanie Benefits Children In NeedAll proceeds will benefit the Free Care Fund.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big BashMikey talks with the host Bobby Bones about what to expect.

Celina Around Town: Chocolate BoutiquePTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison visits the Chocolate Boutique in the South Hills.

Superhero Calendar Bringing Joy To Children Battling IllnessesHeather catches up with the creator of a calendar that features kids with superpowers and that gives them the right uniform to match.

Animal Friends Holding New Year's Rescue EventDaisy Jade talks with Animal Friends Chief Community Engagement Officer Cody Hoellerman about the upcoming event.

PTL Weekend Guide: Dec. 30, 2021Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier has a look at what's going on around town this weekend!

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Dec. 30, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Something Good: Donation Day At The Pittsburgh ZooThe Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is collecting donations of food to help the less fortunate in our area.

Real Estate Checklist: Hot PropertiesPTL's Mikey Hood checks in with real estate expert Bonnie Loya to tour one of the hottest properties in Western Pennsylvania.

Tour The City With Passport To PittsburghPTL's Daisy Jade joins Kim Adley, the owner of Passport To Pittsburgh, for high tea and chat about all the sights and exploring the city has to offer.

Cooking With Rania: Individual Beef WellingtonsRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is making Individual Beef Wellingtons for a night in on New Year's Eve!

Celina Finds Someone Who Loves Hallmark Movies As Much As She Does!PTL's Celina Pompeani shares her love of Hallmark Channel movies with Brandon Gray, one of the three hosts of the Deck The Hallmark podcast!

Urban Air Is Indoor Winter Playground For KidsPTL's Daisy Jade stops by Urban Air in North Fayette. The facility is the perfect place to play in the cold winter months.

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Dec. 29, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Something Good: Pitt Players Visit Children In HospitalPitt head coach Pat Narduzzi and some of his players took a break from practicing for the Peach Bowl to visit kids at a hospital in Atlanta.

Cooking Corner: Mimosas And QuicheIn this week's Cooking Corner, Giant Eagle Chef Crystal Baldwin is showing us how to make our own mimosa bar and how to whip up a Broccoli Cheddar Quiche!

'Open Field' Featured At Three Rivers Film FestivalPTL's Mikey Hood catches up with Sami Grisafe, the star of the documentary "Open Field," which is being featured at this year's Three Rivers Film Festival.

Transformation Tuesday: Realistic New Year's ResolutionsWellness and weight loss coach Jackie Hale has some tips on setting reachable health goals in the New Year.

Hollywood Casino Ready To Ring In The New YearPTL's Daisy Jade visits the Hollywood Casino at The Meadows to get a preview of their big New Year's Eve Party!

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Dec. 28, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Something Good: A Reunion After 50 YearsWhat could have been a Christmas tragedy 50 years ago has turned into a Christmas miracle -- and this year, the responding officer and the family he saved were reunited.

Nemacolin Resort Kicking Off The Winter Season With Festive FunPTL's Mikey Hood learns more about the winter activities guests can sign up for at Nemacolin Resort.

Previewing 'Making Home Here' Gallery At The Mattress FactoryPTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison talks with two "Making Home Here" artists about their creations and the exhibit at The Mattress Factory.

