Something Good: A Special Surprise From T.J. WattPittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt is giving a big gift to a local young man!

2 hours ago

Introducing The Nacho Girls PGHPTL's Daisy Jade chats with the three ladies behind Nacho Girls PGH about where to find the best nachos in town and their scavenger hunt project with Ya Jagoff.

2 hours ago

Cooking Corner: Valentine's Day RecipesIn this week's Cooking Corner, Giant Eagle team leader Chef Crystal Baldwin shares a few recipes perfect for Valentine's Day!

2 hours ago

Black History Month: Mary Lou WilliamsBlack History Month: A closer look at iconic jazz musician Mary Lou Williams and her impact on Pittsburgh entertainment scene.

2 hours ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Feb. 8, 2022 (Pt. 2)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

2 hours ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Feb. 8, 2022 (Pt. 1)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

2 hours ago

A Valentine's Day Visit To Sarris CandiesPTL's Daisy Jade visits the iconic Sarris Candies Inc. in Canonsburg as they fill those heart-shaped boxes full of chocolate for Valentine's Day!

3 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 8, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

3 hours ago

Something Good: Pittsburgh Promise Adding TeachersThe Pittsburgh Promise is in need of teachers!

1 day ago

Money Monday: Market VolatilityPTL's Mikey Hood is talking with Hefren-Tillotson Senior Vice President Jayme Meredith about the unsettled market.

1 day ago

Jurassic Quest Returns To PittsburghWe're finding out more about the family-friendly Jurassic Quest from Park Ranger Marty and his prehistoric friend! The show is coming to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend!

1 day ago

Ohiopyle Is A Great Place For A Quick GetawayLooking for a nearby place to escape for a quick getaway? PTL's Daisy Jade heads to Ohiopyle to find out what they have to offer!

1 day ago

Hair Peace Charities Holding Mardi Gras For HopePTL's Mikey Hood and Celina Pompeani Mathison join Bonny Diver, the founder of Hair Peace Charities, to talk about the upcoming Mardi Gras for Hope event!

1 day ago

Ron Smiley's Car Wash ForecastPTL Meteorologist Ron Smiley has your car wash forecast!

1 day ago

Beautiful Valentine's Day Bouquets From Neubauer's FlowersPTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison heads to Neubauer's Flowers & Market House in Uniontown to check out their beautiful bouquets and gifts for Valentine's Day!

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 7, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

Pupdate: An Update On Donny's TrainingPTL's Mikey Hood visits Jill and Jack Sabo and Canine Companions pup, Donny, to get an update on this service dog training!

4 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live: Feb. 4, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

4 days ago

Something Good: Shyne Award NominationsNominations are open for the Shyne Awards!

5 days ago

Valentine's Day Hair TrendsPTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison visits Izzazu Salon, Spa and Blowout Bar for some Valentine's Day hairstyle trends.

5 days ago

Name That SnowplowCranberry Township needs your help naming a snow plow!

5 days ago

Westmoreland Museum Of American Art Opens Powerful Exhibition By Stephen TownsThe Westmoreland Museum of American Art opens a powerful exhibition by artist Stephen Towns; PTL's Mikey Hood reports

5 days ago

Black History Month: Negro League BaseballBlack History Month: A closer look at the impact of the Negro Leagues, especially here in the Pittsburgh area.

5 days ago

Mixing Up Valentine's Day CocktailsPTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison visits with Dave Kiuawa, of Fine Wine & Good Spirits, to mix up some Valentine's Day-themed cocktails.

5 days ago