Something Good: Way To Go, Upper St. Clair Students!The STEM team from Upper St. Clair is being recognized as part of the REACH Challenge!

3 hours ago

Black History Month: Freedom House Ambulance ServiceBlack History Month: A closer look at the historic Freedom House Ambulance Service!

3 hours ago

The Benefits Of HypnotherapyPTL's Daisy Jade visits the office of Amy Lynn Walsh, a certified hypnotherapist, to find out the benefits of treatment.

3 hours ago

Kidsburgh: Looking Ahead To Summer FunKidsburgh Ambassador Yu-Ling Behr is looking ahead to summertime and kid-friendly fun!

3 hours ago

PTL Weekend Guide: Feb. 17, 2022Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier has a look at some of the events going on around town this weekend!

3 hours ago

XGolf Offers Fantasy Golfing ExperiencePTL's Celina Pompeani heads to the XGolf facility in Wexford. It's a place where you can hit the links even in the wintertime.

3 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 17, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

3 hours ago

Black History Month: Pittsburgh Courier And 'Double V'Black History Month: The history of the Pittsburgh Courier's Double V campaign.

1 day ago

Something Good: Zamboni DriverA local young woman has become the first female Zamboni driver ever at the RMU Island Sports Complex!

1 day ago

Eye On Health: Health Care Fraud, Waste And AbusePTL's Celina Pompeani is talking with representatives from Highmark Health about protecting yourself from health care fraud, waste and abuse.

1 day ago

Carnegie Museums Welcome Teens For FreePTL's Mikey Hood finds out more about the Carnegie Museums' free teen membership program.

1 day ago

Cooking With Rania: Wild Harvest Chocolate TorteRania Harris is making Wild Harvest Chocolate Torte for the most romantic time of year!

1 day ago

Black History Month: Penguins Embrace Black Girl Hockey ClubPTL's Daisy Jade catches up with Renee Hess, the founder of Black Girl Hockey Club, about her love for the sport and the Penguins.

1 day ago

Aramark Holding Seasonal Job Fair At PNC ParkWant to work at PNC Park this summer? Aramark is set to host a job fair at the stadium!

1 day ago

Back 2 The Foodture Pairs Food And Childhood NostalgiaPTL's Mikey Hood heads to the South Side where she's stopping at Back 2 The Foodture to talk with owner Angel Magwood and sample some of the food -- including the PTL Burger!

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 16, 2022 (Pt. 2)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 16, 2022 (Pt. 1)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

Something Good: Tell Us About Your Fish FryWe're getting to work on the KDKA Fish Fry Guide 2022 and we need your help!

2 days ago

Ask Dr. G: Seasonal Depression And Its Serious EffectsResiliency expert Dr. Deborah Gilboa has some advice on how to help someone feeling the range of emotions that comes from seasonal depression.

2 days ago

Wild World Of Animals' Wild Cats And WolvesWild World of Animals Director Grant Kemmerer introduces Mikey Hood and PTL photographer Jeff Roupe to the facility's wild, exotic cats and wolves.

2 days ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Feb. 15, 2022 (Pt. 2)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

2 days ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Feb. 15, 2022 (Pt. 1)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

2 days ago

Sloths, Snakes And Gators At The Wild World Of AnimalsPTL's Mikey Hood heads out to Eighty-Four, Pennsylvania, to meet up with Grant Kemmerer, the director of Wild World of Animals, and learn more about the exotic breeds he cares for.

2 days ago

Taste It Tuesday: Bartram House Bakery's Chocolate CroissantsIn this week's Taste It Tuesday, we're trying the delicious Chocolate Croissants from Bartram House Bakery.

2 days ago