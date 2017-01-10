WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Police: Pa. Boy Repeatedly Abused By Network Of At Least 4 MenAttorney General Josh Shapiro and Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub provided disturbing details surrounding a series of arrests in a child sex predator ring.
Body Of WVU Student Found Along Rail Trail In MorgantownMorgantown police say the body of a West Virginia University student has been found along a rail trail.
Pennsylvania Officials React To Trump Travel BanPennsylvania officials are speaking out about President Donald Trump's travel ban.
Crowds Gather At Pittsburgh International Airport to Protest Travel BanCrowds gathered at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Sunday afternoon to protest the travel ban President Donald Trump signed into action over the weekend.
Multiple Shootings Reported In McKeesportPolice are investigating multiple reports of shots fired that happened in McKeesport on Sunday.
Home Invasion Leads To SWAT Situation In BrentwoodAn incident that started with a home invasion in Brentwood ended early Sunday afternoon, almost 12 hours after it began.

Cline Gets First Triple-Double In Richmond Win Over DuquesneThe Spiders beat Duquesne 101-90 on Saturday night.
Banks, Garner Lead Penn State Over Illinois 71-67Shep Garner scored 18 points, Payton Banks added 17 and Penn State beat Illinois 71-67 on Saturday.
No. 18 West Virginia Edges Texas A&M 81-77Jevon Carter had 19 point to lead No. 18 West Virginia over Texas A&M 81-77 on Saturday in the first game of the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
Clemson Tops Pitt 67-60 To End 6-Game Losing StreakClemson snapped a six-game losing streak with a 67-60 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Former NFL Coach Discusses Organ Donation At Pittsburgh CenterA former NFL coach who was the recipient of a heart transplant spoke about his experience at the Pittsburgh Center for Organ Recovery and Education on Saturday.
23: Serena Williams Sets Major Record With Win Over VenusSerena Williams held up a Grand Slam winner's trophy for the 23rd time, celebrating her unrivalled place in history.

Best Comedy Shows Coming To Pittsburgh In Spring 2017No matter your sense of humor, there’s a show for you. Get your tickets early to these must-see comedy shows making a stop in Pittsburgh this spring.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
5 Valentine's Day Activities For SinglesEvery year before February 14th, cupid appears to put in overtime plunging arrows into the hearts of hopeless romantics across the world.
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!
Best Stores In Pittsburgh For Secondhand Baby GearWhy not save yourself the money -- and maybe even make some money -- and turn to second-hand stores for baby needs?
Valentine's Day Dinner For TwoIt's often said that the way to a person's heart is through food. However, taking your special someone to a three course dinner can rack up a pretty hefty bill.

Common Sleep Disorder Leaves People 'Paralyzed' & TerrifiedImagine being deep in a good night's sleep only to wake up scared out of your wits and seemingly paralyzed.
Stallings: Players Need To Handle Adversity DifferentlyPitt basketball head coach Kevin Stallings joined "The Fan Morning Show" Thursday and said some interesting things about his team's struggles.
New Trend Sees Hypnosis Being Used On Kids To Improve Behavior & GradesHypnosis is being used more and more on children, but some say the trend may be going too far.
McDonald's To Give Out Free Bottles Of Big Mac Special SauceFor the first time ever, bottles of McDonald's Big Mac special sauce will be handed out to the public.
New Diabetes Medications Having Positive Effect On Patients' HeartsDoctors are finding some new medications to treat diabetes are also having positive effects on patients' hearts.
Ben Roethlisberger Uncertain About Future, Will Consider All Options This OffseasonTo hear Ben Roethlisberger say it, the New England Patriots were better than the Steelers in every aspect of the game in the AFC Championship game.

