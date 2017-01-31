EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

One Killed In Crash In Derry TownshipOne person was killed when a car smashed into a tree in Derry Township, Pa.
Report: Mom Of Missing Twins Charged With Illegally Collecting Government BenefitsMore charges have been filed in the case of twins who have been missing for over a decade.
CMU Students Trying To Create Pod Capable Of Traveling Faster Than AirplanesImagine a way to travel across the country faster than an airplane.
SWAT Surrounds Stanton Heights HomePolice were called to the city's Stanton Heights neighborhood Wednesday evening.
Mayor Peduto Responds To Trump Executive Order, Says 'Pittsburgh A Welcoming City'Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is responding to executive orders signed by President Donald Trump Wednesday regarding immigration.
Cops: 65-Year-Old Pennsylvania Woman Hit Another With Cane, Took $8A 65-year-old woman has been jailed on charges she bopped her neighbor over the head with a cane before stealing a purse containing $8.

Tickets Still Available For Penguins-Flyers At Heinz FieldThe Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Philadelphia Flyers at Heinz Field next month and you can still get tickets.
CBS Sports Begins 2017 Golf Coverage At Farmers Insurance OpenCBS Sports is set to broadcast 22 golf tournaments in 2017, including The Masters, PGA Championship and Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Citizens Board: Video Backs Cop In Steelers' Coach ArrestThe director of the Pittsburgh Police Citizens Review Board says video of the arrest of Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter supports an officer's version of the events.
Pittsburgh Steelers Season Wrap Up: After A Successful Season With An Ugly End, Many Questions RemainThe Pittsburgh Steelers finished the 2016 season in a much better position than a lot of people expected them to be in when all was said and done. Unfortunately, their successful season ended on a sour note and now, the future is filled with confusion.
Badgers Shut Down Penn State In Second Half In BlowoutNo. 15 Wisconsin shut down Penn State in the second half on its way to an 82-55 victory.
Davidson Tops Duquesne 74-60 With Steph Curry In The HouseDavidson held Duquesne to six made field goals in the first half en route to a 74-60 win on Tuesday night.

Best Comedy Shows Coming To Pittsburgh In Spring 2017No matter your sense of humor, there’s a show for you. Get your tickets early to these must-see comedy shows making a stop in Pittsburgh this spring.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!
Best Stores In Pittsburgh For Secondhand Baby GearWhy not save yourself the money -- and maybe even make some money -- and turn to second-hand stores for baby needs?
Valentine's Day Dinner For TwoIt's often said that the way to a person's heart is through food. However, taking your special someone to a three course dinner can rack up a pretty hefty bill.

New Trend Sees Hypnosis Being Used On Kids To Improve Behavior & GradesHypnosis is being used more and more on children, but some say the trend may be going too far.
New Diabetes Medications Having Positive Effect On Patients' HeartsDoctors are finding some new medications to treat diabetes are also having positive effects on patients' hearts.
Ben Roethlisberger Uncertain About Future, Will Consider All Options This OffseasonTo hear Ben Roethlisberger say it, the New England Patriots were better than the Steelers in every aspect of the game in the AFC Championship game.
PA Senators Question Fast Track Plan To Close SCI PittsburghTo save money in another difficult budget year, the Wolf administration, bolstered by a declining prison population, has announced plans to close two of five state prisons.
Keisel: Key For Steelers Is Getting To BradyBrett Keisel says the key to winning Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Inauguration Day: Donald Trump Sworn-In As 45th U.S. PresidentDonald Trump took the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States Friday morning.

