HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh Beats KC | Recap | Brown Posts NSFW Video Of Tomlin Talking About Patriots | Chiefs Kelce Goes Off About Loss | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Latest Pittsburgh News

Pa. Liquor Stores Open For King Day, Other HolidaysHundreds of Pennsylvania's state-owned liquor stores will be open for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as well as on other holidays for the first time in the coming year.
Man Shot To Death In GarfieldA man was found dead after a shooting in Garfield Sunday night.
Man Struck By Train In HomesteadA man was struck by a train in Homestead Sunday night.
Man Shot, Pistol Whipped During Brentwood Home Invasion RobberyPolice are seeking information on a home invasion robbery that took place Sunday night in Brentwood.
Report: 12-Year-Old Shot In The Face At Pennsylvania Shooting RangeA young boy was reportedly shot in the face at a Pennsylvania shooting range this weekend.
Report: 2nd Overdose Death From Carfentanil In Beaver CountyA second fatal overdose caused by Carfentanil, a drug meant to be used as an elephant tranquilizer, has been confirmed in Beaver County.

Latest Pittsburgh Sports

James Harrison After Steelers Win: From Airport To Working OutAfter likely saving the Pittsburgh Steelers season Sunday night, James Harrison showed why he is still playing at such a high level in the NFL.
Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Fires Shots At Patriots In Facebook Video Posted By Antonio BrownThe AFC Championship game is set and Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn’t holding back his feelings on the New England Patriots.
Chiefs' Travis Kelce Trashes Officials In Vulgar Rant After Loss To SteelersSomeone certainly wasn't in a very good mood after the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Steelers Get Rematch With Patriots For AFC TitleThe Pittsburgh Steelers are going to get a rematch with the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game.
Chris Boswell Carries Steelers Offense In First Half With Four FGsThe Steelers' offense moved the ball up and down the field for the most part, but were stymied in the red zone by the Chiefs' defense.
Ryan Shazier Warms Up For Chiefs Game Shirtless Despite ColdLinebacker Ryan Shazier is continuing his practice of warming up without a shirt, regardless of chilly temperatures.

Eat.See.Play

Valentine's Day Dinner For TwoIt's often said that the way to a person's heart is through food. However, taking your special someone to a three course dinner can rack up a pretty hefty bill.
DIY Valentine's Day GiftsLooking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift while trying to stick to a budget? These DIY presents will leave your sweetie stuck with cupid's arrow!
Best Restaurants In Pittsburgh For Valentine's Day 2017This Valentine’s Day, treat your significant other to a starry-eyed meal at one of these five area restaurants that receive high marks for ambiance, romance and flavor.
Best Consignment Shops In Pittsburgh To Sell Clothing And AccessoriesAlmost everyone could use a little extra cash, and consignment shops are a great way to get it.
Best Signature Cocktails In PittsburghIf you’re ready to try something different, these five bars and restaurants offer some of the best signature cocktails in Pittsburgh.
Book Gift Guide For The Sports Enthusiast In Your LifeDo you have baseball, basketball, or football fans in your life? We sure do. Our sister company, Simon & Schuster, has the perfect gifts for everyone on your list.

Watch + Listen

Steelers Reinstate Joey Porter To Coaching Staff, Arresting Officer Speaks OutThe Pittsburgh Steelers say they have decided to reinstate assistant coach Joey Porter.
Pittsburgh AIDS Task Force Urges Residents To Get Tested As Syphilis Cases SpikeThe Pittsburgh AIDS Task Force wants to curve a spike in cases of syphilis in Allegheny County.
Ben Roethlisberger: 'That's Not My Call' To Come Out Of Games EarlyIt was a huge victory on the field last week for the Steelers as they won their wild card round matchup with the Miami Dolphins, but an injury to Ben Roethlisberger still hangs over the team as he left the stadium in a walking boot that day.
Spat Between Gov. Wolf And State GOP ContinuesA dispute between the Wolf administration and the Pennsylvania Senate is causing pain for unemployed workers in Pennsylvania.
Some PWSA Customers Report Long Wait Times For Home Lead Test ResultsLocal officials have heard numerous complaints from residents regarding testing results, the testing procedure, and the time it has taken for results to be delivered.
American Red Cross Reporting Blood, Platelet ShortageThe American Red Cross says it is experiencing a severe blood shortage this season, and is seeking the public's help.

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How
Get The All New CBS Local App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia