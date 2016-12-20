Ex-Football Star Identified As Shooter In Double Slaying

December 20, 2016 4:22 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Boston, Drive-By Shooting, Fatal Shooting

BOSTON (AP) – A man who survived a deadly 2012 drive-by shooting in Boston has identified former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez as the triggerman.

Prosecutors on Tuesday asked Raychides Sanches to describe the chaotic scene during a hearing in Suffolk Superior Court.

When asked who the shooter was, Sanches said “Hernandez” and nodded in his direction.

Sanches made the identification at a pretrial hearing for Hernandez, who is charged in the deaths of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu.

Prosecutors say Hernandez gunned down the men after one of them bumped into him at a nightclub. He has pleaded not guilty.

Hernandez already is serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

