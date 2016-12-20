Ex-Nanny For Penguins Player Gets 5-Year Federal Sentence

December 20, 2016 9:33 AM
Filed Under: Andrea Forsythe, Chris Kunitz

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The former nanny of Pittsburgh Penguins player Chris Kunitz has been sentenced to five years in federal prison on charges that she set fire to her rental residence and then filed fraudulent insurance claims for the contents.

Twenty-eight-year-old Andrea Forsythe unsuccessfully sought a term running concurrently to one she’ll receive next month for ripping off the Penguins player. She was also ordered to pay more than $179,000 restitution.

In the other case, Allegheny County authorities said Forsythe stole $12,000 diamond earrings from the player’s home in 2013 and sold them to jewelry stores. The earrings were a birthday present for Kunitz’s wife, Maureen.

Forsythe is also awaiting sentencing in thefts from another couple for whom she worked.

Forsythe’s public defender blamed the crimes on an allegedly abusive childhood.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Chris Griffin says:
    December 20, 2016 at 4:08 PM

    Of course! It Is ALWAYS somebody else’s fault. Why take responsibility for your actions when you can blame it on “an abusive childhood.” My brother threw a football at me when I wasn’t looking when I was 4, can I get away with robbing a bank? No.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia