Ex-Nanny For Penguins Player Gets 5-Year Federal Sentence

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The former nanny of Pittsburgh Penguins player Chris Kunitz has been sentenced to five years in federal prison on charges that she set fire to her rental residence and then filed fraudulent insurance claims for the contents.
Twenty-eight-year-old Andrea Forsythe unsuccessfully sought a term running concurrently to one she’ll receive next month for ripping off the Penguins player. She was also ordered to pay more than $179,000 restitution.
In the other case, Allegheny County authorities said Forsythe stole $12,000 diamond earrings from the player’s home in 2013 and sold them to jewelry stores. The earrings were a birthday present for Kunitz’s wife, Maureen.
Forsythe is also awaiting sentencing in thefts from another couple for whom she worked.
Forsythe’s public defender blamed the crimes on an allegedly abusive childhood.
One Comment
Of course! It Is ALWAYS somebody else’s fault. Why take responsibility for your actions when you can blame it on “an abusive childhood.” My brother threw a football at me when I wasn’t looking when I was 4, can I get away with robbing a bank? No.