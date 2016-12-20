No. 11 West Virginia Cruises Over Radford 84-57

December 20, 2016 9:25 PM
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Esa Ahmad led three West Virginia players in double figures with 17 points and the 11th-ranked Mountaineers beat Radford 84-57 on Tuesday night.

The game was closely contested during the first 10 minutes as Radford (4-7) pulled within five points midway through the first half. Jevon Carter then lead the Mountaineers (10-1) on a 30-4 run to go into the locker room with a 53-22 lead.

West Virginia was able to score 41 points off 29 Radford turnovers, which is the most the Highlanders have committed all season.

Carter had 15 points and Tarik Phillip added 13.

Justin Cousin led the Highlanders with 12 points and Sterling Christy grabbed nine rebounds.

