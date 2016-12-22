Pennsylvania Man Accidentally Shoots Infant In Head With BB Gun

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man accused of shooting his 3-month-old son in the head with a BB gun has been jailed on aggravated assault and endangerment charges.

WJAC-TV reports 20-year-old Zachary Black told Johnstown police he was “twirling” the gun when it fired Wednesday. Police say the BB hit a wall, and then struck the infant.

Johnstown police say the baby has a BB lodged in his brain. The child was being treated at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

The infant’s condition was not immediately available.

Police say the incident happened at Black’s home. Johnstown is about 60 miles east of Pittsburgh.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Black, who remained in the Cambria County jail unable to post $75,000 bail.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

