Police: Husband, Wife Dead In Westmoreland County Murder-Suicide

SALTSBURG (KDKA) — A husband and wife were found dead in Westmoreland County, and investigators say it is the result of a murder-suicide.
Patricia A. Monk, 54, and Gregory Monk, 58, were both pronounced dead at a home on Forest Drive in Saltsburg.
Documents released by the Westmoreland County Coroner indicate Gregory Monk shot his wife in the head just before 3 a.m. Thursday morning before turning the gun on himself.
An autopsy will be performed sometime today.
No further information has been released.