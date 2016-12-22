Police: Husband, Wife Dead In Westmoreland County Murder-Suicide

December 22, 2016 10:05 AM
Filed Under: Gregory Monk, Patricia A. Monk, Saltsburg, Westmoreland County

SALTSBURG (KDKA) — A husband and wife were found dead in Westmoreland County, and investigators say it is the result of a murder-suicide.

Patricia A. Monk, 54, and Gregory Monk, 58, were both pronounced dead at a home on Forest Drive in Saltsburg.

Documents released by the Westmoreland County Coroner indicate Gregory Monk shot his wife in the head just before 3 a.m. Thursday morning before turning the gun on himself.

An autopsy will be performed sometime today.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

No further information has been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia