Twilight Wish Gives New Suit To Man Known For Helping Others

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — What do you get for the man who gives everything?

Kenneth Sible is a born helper.

“He is probably one of the sweetest guys that I know in the building. He has done so much for other people, and it’s just absolutely amazing,” said Melia Chandler with the Presbyterian Senior Care Network.

Ken is not big on talking about what he does, but others are quick to share his good deeds.

“He goes into the community, and he buys presents for children on the very little money he has,” Twilight Wish representative Apryl Watson said.

There’s more. Ken is a tireless advocate for people in prison.

“You don’t treat them like animals. You don’t do the evil things to them that is done to them,” he said.

That’s why the local Twilight Wish chapter and Men’s Wearhouse at Ross Park Mall upgraded Ken’s wardrobe.

Store Manager Rick Gizzo: “What’s your favorite color in a dark suit? I’m thinking maybe charcoal gray, maybe blue?”

Ken: “Blue.”

Gizzo: “Okay.”

“He needs to look as good outside as he is inside, and Men’s Wearhouse as well as Twilight Wish can make this happen so everyone can see what a great person he is,” Watson said.

“People take you more seriously when you are dressed appropriately. Ken’s been around. He has seen a lot of things in the world, but to come off a little bit more professional; hopefully, he gets noticed a little more seriously that way,” Manager Rick Gizzo said.

Ken was fitted from head to toe in shirts, ties, shoes and a brand new suit.

It’s something for the man who gives everything.