Chef Anthony’s Christmas Crepes, Pizzelles

December 23, 2016 9:18 AM
Manicotti Crepe Recipe

  • 3 eggs
  • 1 cup flour
  • 1 cup water

Whisk eggs and add water and flour
Heat 5 in. Crepe pan and ladle a spoonful of batter onto sprayed pan
Heat on one side, flip over, then lay on wax paper to cool
Makes 12-15 crepes

Filling For Manicotti

  • 1 lb. 8 oz. Manicotti
  • 1/2 cup seasoned breadcrumbs
  • 1 beaten egg
  • 1/3 cup grated romano cheese
  • Fresh diced parsley and basil to taste
  • Garlic salt to taste

Mix all ingredients, lay tablespoon of filling on crepe and roll

Pizzelles

  • 19 eggs
  • 1 lb. Butter, 3/4 lb. Crisco melted
  • 2 1/4 lb. Sugar
  • 3 1/4 lb. Flour
  • 2 tbsp. Anise oil, 2 tbsp. Lemon extract, 2 tbsp. Whiskey

Beat eggs, add sugar melted combo and flavorings
Spoon in flour until well mixed

