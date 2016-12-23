Chef Anthony’s Christmas Crepes, Pizzelles

Manicotti Crepe Recipe
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup flour
- 1 cup water
Whisk eggs and add water and flour
Heat 5 in. Crepe pan and ladle a spoonful of batter onto sprayed pan
Heat on one side, flip over, then lay on wax paper to cool
Makes 12-15 crepes
Filling For Manicotti
- 1 lb. 8 oz. Manicotti
- 1/2 cup seasoned breadcrumbs
- 1 beaten egg
- 1/3 cup grated romano cheese
- Fresh diced parsley and basil to taste
- Garlic salt to taste
Mix all ingredients, lay tablespoon of filling on crepe and roll
Pizzelles
- 19 eggs
- 1 lb. Butter, 3/4 lb. Crisco melted
- 2 1/4 lb. Sugar
- 3 1/4 lb. Flour
- 2 tbsp. Anise oil, 2 tbsp. Lemon extract, 2 tbsp. Whiskey
Beat eggs, add sugar melted combo and flavorings
Spoon in flour until well mixed