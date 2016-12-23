Abused Dog Effie Healthy, Thriving Almost One Year After Rescue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nearly one year ago, she was an emaciated dog rescued from death’s door, but this Christmas, Effie is thriving, and her story of recovery has become a driving force in the battle against animal cruelty.

The very sight of the dog Effie shocked the region. Identified by a Good Samaritan last January in Homewood, the emaciated pit bull was rescued from death’s door by Pittsburgh Police officer Christine Luffey.

“I was literally holding a skeleton, a living skeleton,” Luffey said.

“Rated on a scale of 1 to 9, she was a 1,” Dr. Todd Blauvelt, medical director at the Western Pennsylvania Humane Society, said. “She could not be any thinner and still be with us.”

That was almost a year ago to the day. Now, Effie has gone from weighing just 14 lbs. to a very robust 41 lbs. Lively and affectionate, she was nursed back to life by Officer Luffey herself, who adopted her.

“A lot of good food, a lot of love, and a lot of good food,” she said.

Friday, Luffey checked Effie into the Humane Society Clinic on the North Side for a check-up, and she was found to be in perfect health – a Christmas present for Luffey who says she gets more from Effie than she’s given.

“I’m so grateful to have this dog. I can’t even tell you,” she said.

During the year, her former owner, Gerald D. Walker, Jr., was convicted on a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty. The judge sentenced him to 18 months of probation and fined him $1,000 plus court costs.

But the horrifying case has sparked a legislative push to strengthen animal cruelty laws. A bill sponsored by state representative Dom Costa is wending its way through the legislature.

“Animals can’t speak for themselves,” Costa said. “We have to protect them from people like [Walker].”

And come January, officer Luffey will be taking Effie around to city schools as part of an educational awareness campaign to fight animal cruelty.

What could have been a tragedy has turned into a blessing this Christmas as the story of Effie is raising public awareness and may bring about change.

