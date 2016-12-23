Man Arrested In Connection To October Shooting

HAZELWOOD (KDKA) — Two months after a woman was shot in Hazelwood, Pittsburgh Police say they’ve arrested the person who pulled the trigger.

Thirty-year-old Jerrell Whitlock was already wanted for violated probation from a previous conviction. Now, he faces a new and even longer list of charges including aggravated assault for a shooting, fleeing to escape from police and drug possession.

Police surrounded a building in the 100-block of South 23rd Street on the South Side on Thursday night. They came to arrest Whitlock from a second-floor rear apartment over the Jaggerbush Bar.

According to the police report, officers saw Whitlock in the window and made numerous demands for him to surrender. Police say Whitlock opened the window as if he were planning to jump.

When officers forced their way into the apartment, Whitlock jumped out of the window, trying to escape. After a brief foot chase, Whitlock was arrested and had to be tazed.

When police went inside the apartment, they found a quantity of marijuana, along with paraphernalia and 79 stamped bags of heroin in the toilet. Police came to the apartment looking for Whitlock with a warrant for his arrest for a shooting on Oct. 18 in Hazelwood.

Detectives who had previous encounters with Whitlock clearly identified him from surveillance video as the suspect who shot a woman outside the SR Market on Second Avenue.

Police say the victim was fighting another woman in the parking lot when Whitlock showed up and shot her from 3 to 5 feet away.

Three years ago, Whitlock was arrested on charges connected to the stabbing of former Steeler Mike Adams. He was acquitted in the stabbing, but convicted of fleeing to avoid arrest.

Whitlock is now locked up in the Allegheny County Jail on a long list of charges, which also include carrying a firearm without a license.

The victim in the shooting survived.

