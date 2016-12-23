Roof Torn Off Rental Truck In Woods Run

WOODS RUN (KDKA) — A driver misjudged the height of a bridge in Woods Run and ended up tearing the roof off a rental truck Friday.
It happened at the intersection of McClure Avenue and Eckert Street under the Route 65 overpass just before 4:30 p.m.
The driver misjudged the height of an overpass. The truck was too tall, and the roof was torn off by the bottom of the bridge as it attempted to drive underneath.
No passengers in the truck were injured.
