Teen Arraigned On Shooting Deaths Of Mother, Brother

NEW STANTON (KDKA) — A teenager who has been charged with killing his mother and brother was arraigned Friday.
Fourteen-year-old Jacob Remaley was arraigned on first-degree murder charges for the Nov. 30 shooting deaths of his mother, 46-year-old Dana Remaley, and his 8-year-old brother, Caleb Remaley.
Jacob waived his right to a preliminary hearing and is headed straight to trial. He was denied bail and remanded to the Westmoreland County Juvenile Detention Center on Friday.
According to state police, Jacob shot both his mother and his brother in the head from close range, then called 911 and claimed his father was responsible.
