No. 11 West Virginia Routs Northern Kentucky 92-61

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Tarik Phillip scored 16 points and No. 11 West Virginia pulled away from Northern Kentucky for a 92-61 victory on Friday.

The Mountaineers (11-1) shot 52 percent from the field, overcoming a slow start on the way to their seventh straight win. Teyvon Myers had 13 points, Esa Ahmad scored 12 and Jevon Carter finished with 11.

Northern Kentucky jumped to a 12-4 lead early in the first half, but West Virginia led 36-29 at the break. The Mountaineers then opened the second half with a 12-2 run, and the Norse (9-4) never recovered.

Carson Williams led Northern Kentucky with 12 points. The Norse went 2 for 16 from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Northern Kentucky: Despite the loss, the Norse have won eight of their last 10 games. The Norse begin Horizon League play next week.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers also sputtered a bit in the second half of their 84-57 win against Radford on Tuesday. With the Big 12 schedule looming, West Virginia needs to improve in a couple different areas to compete in the conference.

PRESS VIRGINIA

West Virginia scored 31 points off 25 Northern Kentucky turnovers. The Mountaineers lead the NCAA in turnovers forced as well as turnover margin.

UP NEXT

Northern Kentucky visits Detroit Mercy on Thursday.

West Virginia visits Oklahoma State next Friday.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)