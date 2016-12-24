Late Night Tailgating: Lamb Burger

Treat your friends to this delicious recipe at your next tailgating party!
This week on “Steelers Late Night,” we’re cooking up Grilled Lamb Burgers with Tzatziki!
STEELERS LATE NIGHT “Late Night Tailgating Recipes”: Lamb Burgers
COOKING TIME: 30-40 Minutes
SERVING SIZE: 4-6 People
BURGER INGREDIENTS:
- 1 1/2 pounds ground lamb
- 2 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 1/2 pound feta cheese, crumbled
- 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
- 1/3 cup fresh parsley leaves, coarsely chopped
- 4-6 rolls or buns
- Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
TZATZIKI INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup Greek whole milk yogurt
- 1 English cucumber, seeded, finely grated and drained
- 2 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest plus 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill
- Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
- Chopped fresh mint, to taste (optional)
PREPARATION:
Burger Patties:
1. In a medium bowl, combine the lamb, garlic, feta, allspice, parsley and salt and pepper, making sure not to overwork the mixture. Form into 4 to 6 patties.
2. Heat a grill pan over moderately high heat and cook the lamb burgers until a nice crust forms, about 4 minutes. Turn the burgers over and let cook another 4 minutes. Let the burgers rest 10 minutes. Serve topped with tzatziki on a roll or bun.
Tzatziki:
1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the yogurt, cucumber, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice and dill. Season with salt and pepper. Chill.
For more information, visit: http://www.donsappliances.com/
Don’t forget to tune into “Steelers Late Night” each Saturday after the 11 p.m. News on KDKA-TV for more recipes!